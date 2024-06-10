LambdaTest’s Smart UI Figma CLI simplifies visual regression testing of Figma designs directly from the command line, saving time and improving design quality.

San Francisco, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 10, 2024, Noida/San Francisco: LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, announces the launch of its innovative Smart UI Figma CLI. Developed specifically for designers, frontend engineers, and visual testers this tool allows users to perform visual regression testing on Figma designs directly from the command line, streamlining the process of identifying UI bugs and enhancing the overall testing experience.

The Smart UI Figma CLI is designed to integrate seamlessly with the LambdaTest SmartUI platform, providing an efficient and user-friendly way to manage visual tests. Users can create projects, run tests, and view results effortlessly, ensuring that any visual inconsistencies in Figma designs are quickly identified and addressed. This integration simplifies the workflow, enabling teams to maintain high-quality design standards without the hassle of switching between multiple tools.

One of the standout features of the Smart UI Figma CLI is its ability to handle complex Figma file structures. Users can specify the depth of the document tree they want to traverse, ensuring that only the relevant parts of their design are tested. This flexibility allows for more targeted testing, saving time and resources while ensuring comprehensive coverage. Additionally, the CLI supports multiple Figma files and nodes, making it suitable for large-scale projects with intricate design elements.

A key benefit of the Smart UI Figma CLI is that it requires no coding knowledge, making visual regression testing accessible to a broader audience. Users can perform all necessary testing using simple command-line instructions, which significantly lowers the barrier to entry and enables team members of varying technical backgrounds to contribute to the testing process.

The Smart UI Figma CLI also offers advanced options for baseline management, allowing users to mark specific builds as baselines and customize build names. This feature is particularly useful for maintaining consistency in visual testing over time, as it ensures that any changes in design are accurately tracked and compared against established standards. By providing detailed configuration options, the Smart UI Figma CLI empowers users to tailor their testing process to their specific needs.

Incorporating the Smart UI Figma CLI into a Continuous Integration (CI) pipeline is straightforward, further enhancing its utility for development teams. By adding a few steps to their CI configuration, teams can automate visual regression testing, ensuring that every design change is validated against the latest design standards. This automation capability not only speeds up the development process but also reduces the risk of visual defects reaching production.

“LambdaTest’s Smart UI Figma CLI is a game-changer for design and development teams,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest. “Our goal is to provide tools that make the testing process as seamless and efficient as possible. With the Smart UI Figma CLI, users can quickly identify and resolve visual discrepancies, ensuring their designs are pixel-perfect and ready for deployment. This launch represents our commitment to innovation and to helping our users deliver high-quality software.”

The Smart UI Figma CLI’s ease of use, combined with its powerful features, makes it an essential tool for any team looking to enhance their visual testing capabilities. By leveraging this tool, teams can achieve greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence in their design validation processes.

For more information on the LambdaTest Smart UI Figma CLI, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/smartui-cli-figma/

