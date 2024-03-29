[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 156.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 168.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 314.4 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc., Genentech Inc., Celgene Corporation, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Immunotherapy (Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), Cytokine Therapy), By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Leukemia/Lymphoma, Others), By Mode of Administration (Oral, Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer: The rising incidence of various types of cancer globally is a significant growth factor for the cancer immunotherapy market. As the prevalence of cancer continues to increase, there is a growing need for effective and targeted treatment options, driving the demand for immunotherapies.

Advancements in Research and Technology: Ongoing research and technological advancements in the field of cancer immunotherapy have led to the development of novel and more efficient therapies. Breakthroughs in understanding the immune system’s role in cancer defense have resulted in the discovery of new targets and treatment modalities, fostering the market growth.

Efficacy and Reduced Side Effects: Immunotherapies often offer improved efficacy compared to traditional cancer treatments, and they are known for causing fewer severe side effects. This has increased patient acceptance and contributed to the growing adoption of immunotherapies as a preferred option in cancer treatment regimens.

Rise in Investment and Funding: The cancer immunotherapy market has witnessed increased investments and funding from both the public and private sectors. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions are heavily investing in the development of innovative immunotherapies, driving the market’s growth.

Expanding Approvals and Indications: Regulatory agencies around the world are granting approvals for new immunotherapeutic drugs and expanding their indications. This has broadened the scope of immunotherapy applications across different cancer types, providing healthcare providers with more options for personalized and targeted treatment strategies.

Patient Awareness and Demand: Growing awareness among patients regarding the benefits of immunotherapy, coupled with increased access to information through various channels, has led to a higher demand for these treatments. Patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly recognizing the potential of immunotherapy in improving outcomes and survival rates, contributing to market dynamics.

Collaborations and Partnerships: The cancer immunotherapy market has witnessed a surge in collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions. These alliances facilitate the pooling of resources, expertise, and technologies, accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, AstraZeneca obtained European Union approval for the tablet formulation of Calquence (acalabrutinib) to treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) in adults. This regulatory approval strengthens AstraZeneca’s market position, expanding treatment options and supporting revenue growth in the field of CLL therapy for adult patients.

In 2023, The FDA approved Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This signifies KEYTRUDA’s role in enhancing surgical outcomes by addressing NSCLC at different stages, providing an advanced treatment option for eligible patients undergoing surgery.

In 2022, The FDA approved Takeda’s FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib) for the treatment of Previously Treated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer. This marks a significant milestone, offering an additional therapeutic option for patients with advanced colorectal cancer who have undergone prior treatments.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 168.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 314.4 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 156.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type of Immunotherapy, Cancer Type, Mode of Administration, End-Users and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Cancer Immunotherapy Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Treatment Disruptions and Delayed Initiations: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in healthcare services, including cancer diagnosis and treatment. Many cancer patients experienced delays in immunotherapy initiation or interruptions in their treatment schedules due to lockdowns, resource reallocation, and concerns about virus exposure in healthcare settings.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Clinical Trials Challenges: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the availability of drugs and components needed for cancer immunotherapy. Clinical trials for new immunotherapies faced challenges, with delays in patient recruitment, monitoring, and data collection, impacting the overall research and development timeline.

Resumption of Regular Healthcare Services: As healthcare systems adapted to the pandemic, there has been a gradual resumption of regular services, including cancer screenings, diagnosis, and treatment. This has allowed cancer immunotherapy treatments to regain momentum.

Emphasis on Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: The adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring tools increased during the pandemic, providing healthcare professionals with alternative means to monitor and support cancer patients. This has facilitated continued patient care while minimizing in-person visits, ensuring the safety of both patients and healthcare providers.

Accelerated Regulatory Approvals: Regulatory agencies have implemented measures to expedite the review and approval of essential medications, including cancer immunotherapies. Fast-track designations and emergency use authorizations have helped bring new therapies to market more quickly, addressing treatment gaps.

Increased Investment in Research and Development: The recognition of the importance of immunotherapy in cancer treatment has led to increased investment in research and development. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are intensifying efforts to innovate and bring new immunotherapies to market, driven by the lessons learned from the pandemic.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Cancer Immunotherapy Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Regional Analysis

The Cancer Immunotherapy Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Cancer Immunotherapy Market trend involves a robust focus on precision medicine. The region sees increased investments in personalized and targeted immunotherapies, leveraging genomics and biomarkers. Collaborations between academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and research centers drive innovation and propel North America as a leader in cancer immunotherapy research and development.

Europe: Europe’s Cancer Immunotherapy Market trend is characterized by a growing emphasis on real-world evidence (RWE) and value-based healthcare. The region focuses on generating data on the effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of immunotherapies in routine clinical practice, influencing treatment decisions, reimbursement strategies, and healthcare policies.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market trend centers around expanding access and affordability. Initiatives aim to increase immunotherapy availability to a broader population, addressing healthcare disparities. Collaborations between local and international players, coupled with regulatory support, drive the adoption of immunotherapies across diverse healthcare systems in the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, the Cancer Immunotherapy Market trend involves a growing focus on capacity building and infrastructure development. Efforts are directed toward strengthening healthcare systems, fostering research capabilities, and enhancing the availability of immunotherapies. Partnerships with global organizations support technology transfer and skill development, contributing to the region’s integration into the global immunotherapy landscape.

List of the prominent players in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market:

Roche Holding AG
Merck & Co. Inc.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
AstraZeneca plc
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis International AG
Pfizer Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Sanofi
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Seattle Genetics Inc.
Genentech Inc.
Celgene Corporation
Others

List of the prominent players in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market:

Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Sanofi

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Others

The Cancer Immunotherapy Market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Immunotherapy

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Vaccines

Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT)

Cytokine Therapy

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia/Lymphoma

Others

By Mode of Administration

Oral

Intravenous (IV)

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

