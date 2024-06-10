[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 9,125.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9,965.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 22,003.8 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), GE Healthcare (a subsidiary of General Electric Company), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V., BioVision, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, Lonza Group Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Sartorius AG, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Protein Purification and Isolation Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Chromatography Systems, Electrophoresis Systems, Centrifugation Systems, Filtration Systems, Others), By Technique (Affinity Purification, Ion Exchange Chromatography, Size Exclusion Chromatography, Immunoprecipitation, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Others), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnosis, Biotechnology Research, Protein Therapeutics Production, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Protein Purification and Isolation Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9,125.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9,965.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 22,003.8 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Biopharmaceutical Industry Expansion: The growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, with an increasing number of biologics and therapeutic proteins in development, drives the demand for advanced protein purification and isolation technologies. The need for high-quality, pure proteins for research and drug development fuels market growth.

Rising Research and Development Activities: Ongoing research and development efforts in various fields, including genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine, contribute to the demand for efficient protein purification and isolation methods. Advancements in these technologies support the isolation of specific proteins for diagnostics and therapeutic purposes.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in protein purification and isolation technologies enhance efficiency, purity, and scalability. Innovations such as high-performance chromatography resins, membrane-based techniques, and automated systems improve the overall workflow, reducing processing times and increasing yields.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, has led to a growing focus on targeted therapies and precision medicine. Protein purification and isolation play a crucial role in isolating therapeutic proteins for drug development, fostering market growth as the demand for precision medicine rises.

Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The increasing acceptance of biopharmaceuticals over traditional small-molecule drugs contributes to the growth of the protein purification and isolation market. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, necessitate sophisticated purification processes to meet regulatory standards and ensure safety and efficacy.

Global Biotechnology Investments: Substantial investments in the biotechnology sector globally, driven by both public and private funding, stimulate the protein purification and isolation market. Funding for biotech startups, research initiatives, and infrastructure development supports the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, positively impacting the demand for advanced protein purification methods.

Adoption of Remote Work Solutions: The adoption of remote work solutions and virtual collaboration tools facilitated continued research activities even during lockdowns and restrictions. Researchers and scientists could remotely access data, collaborate on projects, and plan experiments, minimizing the impact of physical distancing measures on protein purification and isolation research.

Protein Purification and Isolation Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Symphogen have extended their collaboration to provide biopharmaceutical R&D laboratories with streamlined platform workflows. This partnership focuses on delivering quality monitoring and simplified characterization tools for the analysis of complex therapeutic proteins, enhancing efficiency and precision in biopharmaceutical research and development.

In 2021, Purolite and PharmNXT Biotech formed a strategic alliance, allowing Purolite to distribute PharmNXT Biotech’s Praesto mAb chromatographic resin platform in the South Korea and Singapore markets. This collaboration enhances access to advanced chromatography solutions for biopharmaceutical processes in the specified regions.

Report Scope

Protein Purification and Isolation Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Protein Purification and Isolation Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the availability of essential equipment, reagents, and consumables used in protein purification and isolation processes. Delays in manufacturing and transportation hindered research and development activities.

Shift in Research Priorities: With a significant portion of resources and attention directed towards COVID-19 research and vaccine development, funding and efforts for other research areas, including protein purification and isolation, experienced a temporary shift. Non-essential research projects were delayed or deprioritized.

Resumption of Research Activities: As the situation improved, there was a gradual resumption of research activities beyond COVID-19. Increased focus on other therapeutic areas and the continuation of ongoing research projects contributed to the recovery of the protein purification and isolation market.

Emphasis on Biomanufacturing Technologies: The pandemic underscored the importance of biomanufacturing capabilities, including protein purification processes, in responding to health crises. This realization led to increased investments in technologies that enhance biomanufacturing efficiency, reliability, and scalability, driving the market’s recovery.

Accelerated Adoption of Automation: To mitigate the impact of labor shortages and ensure consistent and reliable workflows, there has been an accelerated adoption of automation in protein purification and isolation processes. Automated systems improve efficiency, reduce the risk of contamination, and enhance overall process robustness.

Increased Funding for Life Sciences Research: Governments, private organizations, and investors recognized the crucial role of life sciences research in addressing global health challenges. Increased funding for life sciences research, including protein purification and isolation studies, provided the necessary resources for innovation, technology development, and market recovery.

Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Pipelines: The increased focus on vaccine and therapeutic development during the pandemic has expanded biopharmaceutical pipelines. This surge in research and development activities has positively impacted the demand for protein purification and isolation technologies, particularly as new biologics and proteins enter the development pipeline.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Protein Purification and Isolation Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Protein Purification and Isolation Market – Regional Analysis

The Protein Purification and Isolation Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the Protein Purification and Isolation Market sees a trend towards increased investment in advanced bioprocessing technologies, focusing on automation and high-throughput methods. The region emphasizes precision medicine applications, driving demand for highly purified proteins in research and therapeutic development.

Europe: Europe showcases a trend of collaboration between research institutions and industry players to accelerate protein purification innovations. The emphasis is on sustainable bioprocessing, integrating eco-friendly purification methods. The region witnesses a growing adoption of membrane-based separation technologies for enhanced efficiency.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region experiences a trend of rapid growth in the Protein Purification and Isolation Market, driven by expanding biopharmaceutical pipelines and increasing research investments. The region focuses on the adoption of cost-effective purification methods, catering to the diverse needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA demonstrates a trend of rising importance of protein purification in diagnostic applications, especially within healthcare settings. The region emphasizes the development of purification technologies suitable for resource-constrained environments, enhancing accessibility and affordability in diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

List of the prominent players in the Protein Purification and Isolation Market:

List of the prominent players in the Protein Purification and Isolation Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

GE Healthcare (a subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

BioVision, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Promega Corporation

Abcam plc

Lonza Group Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

Sartorius AG

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Others

The Protein Purification and Isolation Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Chromatography Systems

Electrophoresis Systems

Centrifugation Systems

Filtration Systems

Others

By Technique

Affinity Purification

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Size Exclusion Chromatography

Immunoprecipitation

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Others

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Diagnosis

Biotechnology Research

Protein Therapeutics Production

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

