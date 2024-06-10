Capstone data from Phase 3 CLARITY study to be presented

Event to feature Key Opinion Leader and Principal Investigator perspectives on LNZ100 potential in presbyopia

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that the Company will host a Key Opinion Leader (“KOL”) event on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The event will highlight real-world insights by Key Opinion Leaders and Principal Investigators on the current treatment landscape for presbyopia and their perspectives on LNZ100 data from the Phase 3 CLARITY study. The event will feature presentations by Eef Schimmelpennink, Chief Executive Officer, Marc Odrich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and the following guest speakers:

Jason Bacharach, M.D.

Dr. Bacharach is the Founding Partner as well as Medical & Research Director of North Bay Eye Associates, Inc. He has been a primary investigator in over 200 phase I through IV clinical trials in Ophthalmology. He is the former Chair of the American Academy’s Ophthalmic Knowledge Based Panel for Glaucoma and serves as a board examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology. Lastly, he has been honored with an Achievement Award in 2005 and the Secretariat Award in 2013 from the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Bacharach was a Principal Investigator in the CLARITY Phase 3 study.

Marc Bloomenstein, O.D.

Dr. Bloomenstein is the Director of Optometric Services at the Schwartz Laser Eye Center in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is a Chairman of the Education Committee for Vision Expo, AOA CE Committee and served on the board of the Ocular Surface Society of Optometry (OSSO), as well as a founding member of the Optometric Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Society (OCCRS). Dr. Bloomenstein was a Principal Investigator in the CLARITY Phase 3 study.

Milton Hom, O.D.

Dr. Hom is an internationally recognized expert and researcher in therapeutics, dry eye, presbyopia, contact lenses, and allergy. He is also co-medical director for the multi-site Neurosensory Abnormalities in SymptomAtic Ocular Surface Patients (NASA) study. Dr. Hom has authored 4 books and published over 200 papers and peer-reviewed abstracts. Dr. Hom was a Principal Investigator in the CLARITY Phase 3 study.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

A live webcast of the KOL event will be available and those who intend to join virtually can pre-register for the webcast through the link here. Supporting presentation materials will be available on the Events section of the Investor Relations page of the LENZ Therapeutics website at ir.LENZ-tx.com at the time of the live event. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate, LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day.” LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com.

