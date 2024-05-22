Huntington Beach, CA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newport Beach, CA – Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), an employee-owned housing provider, today announced that it has been named among the Best Places to Work in Commercial Real Estate by Globe St. Real Estate Forum. This prestigious honor recognizes companies that have invested in the well-being of employees through professional development initiatives, community outreach programs, and people-first policies.

As the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry, Liberty stands out for its collaborative, solution-oriented culture. A significant percentage of Liberty employees have personal connections to the military, which has strengthened their purpose and improved their collective understanding of their residents and team members alike. Additionally, the company demonstrates unparalleled opportunities for professional development through its EmpHour initiative, giving each team member 150+ hours per year dedicated solely to continuing education and professional development.

“The recognition as a top workplace in the real estate industry is a testament to Liberty’s employee-owners and the culture that we have collectively created,” says Gail Miller, COO of Liberty Military Housing. “Liberty team members are dedicated to supporting those who serve our country and are committed to bringing their best selves to work, every day. Their passionate service creates impactful results that directly benefit thousands of military families.”

Winners of Globe St.’s Best Places to Work are selected by a team of industry experts based on applications submitted by company representatives. Per Globe St., judges base their decisions on an array of factors and consider each nominee’s different accomplishments, offerings, industry contributions, innovations, testimonies from employees, and other factors.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing, formerly Lincoln Military Housing, is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

