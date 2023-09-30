NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: APLD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an APLD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company’s performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4’s reputation and business; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a FOUR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (ii) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor’s office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (iii) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (iv) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a CMA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jlifshitz@lifshitzlaw.com