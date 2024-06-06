Broadband Providers Further Embrace AI with Lightcurve’s Launch of Actifai Digital — AI-powered Ecommerce Software that Improves Consumer Shopping Experiences and Offers Personalized Buying Recommendations

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actifai, an artificial intelligence solutions provider to the broadband and telecommunications industry, announced today its new customer relationship with Lightcurve, a leading broadband provider serving several communities in Washington state for over 110 years. Lightcurve has deployed Actifai Engage to support its CSR-driven sales, and Actifai Digital, an AI-enabled online storefront, to transform its customers’ self-service buying and sign-up experience. Implementing Actifai’s AI software marks a pivotal step in Lightcurve’s ongoing digital transformation as the company continues to enhance its customer experience in parallel with the delivery of an advanced fiber network to the communities it serves.

Ned Brody, CEO at Actifai, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We closed out 2023 with a clear mission: to revolutionize the digital ecommerce landscape for broadband providers. Lightcurve’s adoption of our AI technology is another significant step toward the realization of that vision. The success Lightcurve has realized is a testament to both of our teams’ collective dedication to customer experience and technology-driven innovation. We’re proud to play a crucial role in empowering businesses like Lightcurve with cutting-edge AI solutions that are driving tangible financial and operational results.”

“Implementing Actifai’s software has been a milestone in our digital transformation efforts,” Beth Barnes, Vice President Marketing & Consumer Sales of Lightcurve, said. “Their Digital product enabled us to realize quick and significant improvement in our online sales performance. As we continue to invest in our fiber network and deliver industry-leading services to our community, Actifai’s technology is pivotal in establishing a new standard for how a modern, service-oriented broadband provider facilitates a world-class customer experience.”

Since the launch of Actifai Digital, the technology’s impact on providers’ ecommerce sales has been substantial, driving lifts in ARPU and sales conversion. The end-to-end digital sales solution transforms broadband customers’ online shopping and sign-up experiences. Utilizing AI and machine learning, Actifai simplifies the buying process by presenting personalized offer recommendations and buyer-specific selling points that inform and engage prospective customers. Decreasing information barriers and streamlining the self-service sign-up flow has significantly improved sales outcomes across the network of providers using Actifai.

Over the last year, Actifai experienced remarkable customer growth and recognition for its technology. While expanding its software solutions, the company’s flagship product, Engage, received AI Breakthrough’s 2023 award and the Business Intelligence Group’s AI Excellence Award. Actifai’s customer base more than doubled over the same period, with the addition of several new multi-state and regional service providers that collectively serve over 1.5 million broadband subscribers.

To date, Actifai’s AI software has powered nearly two million customer interactions across various sales channels, from online to inbound telesales, chat, and door-to-door. This industry prominence and provider usage supports the company’s robust product roadmap that doubles down on sales and marketing solutions and expands into the optimization of crucial service, support, and operations decisions. In the first two quarters of 2024, Actifai furthered its commitment to delivering impactful technology to providers, both introducing a new solution for Broadband Label support and bringing a beta version of AI-enhanced web-chat sales to bear.

About Lightcurve:

Lightcurve is a privately held broadband infrastructure provider, based in Tacoma, WA. Lightcurve has served Washington for more than 110 years and offers high-speed internet, Stream TV, voice, and other business and residential connectivity solutions.

About Actifai:

Actifai is an artificial intelligence software company serving broadband and communications service providers. Actifai’s customers use its AI software to improve sales and marketing outcomes, enhance customer experience, and streamline operations. Since 2019, Actifai’s industry-first solutions have helped providers achieve, on average, 5-20+% increases in average revenue per user (ARPU), up to 30% improvement in new subscriber sales conversion, and a 6-11% improvement in subscriber retention. For more information, please visit www.actif.ai.

