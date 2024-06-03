SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveAction , the leader in network intelligence, today announced deeper technology integrations within the Cisco ecosystem, further solidifying its commitment to empowering network and security operations teams with comprehensive, end-to-end network visibility, and packet capture forensics.

The foundation of these integrations is the certification of LiveWire, LiveAction’s market leading packet analysis solution, to run on high-performance Cisco Unified Computing Systems (UCS) C240 and S3260 servers. This certification enables Cisco customers to seamlessly deploy LiveWire physical or virtual applications on their Cisco UCS hardware, unlocking unparalleled performance, storage density, and enhanced security and network visibility for NetOps and SecOps teams.

LiveAction’s deeper integrations within the Cisco ecosystem include:

Multiple data feeds from one appliance. LiveAction can now feed up to three of Cisco’s security platforms: SNA, Splunk, and XDR from a single appliance, thereby increasing overall security posture and decreasing Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) with cross-launch packet forensic capabilities.

For customers with mixed infrastructure environments where SNA/ETA is not supported, LiveAction can now emulate the flow feed for legacy and/or non-Cisco infrastructure for enhanced security. Unprecedented packet data storage. The next generation of packet storage is now available on Cisco UCS. LiveAction on UCS is 17 times denser than common competitors, allowing users to: Capture network packet data at scale; Store network packets that matter most; Spend less time reproducing problems.

“These new integrations mark another significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration with Cisco and our commitment to providing Cisco users with the data and analysis they need to ensure the performance and security of their network,” said Francine Geist, CEO of LiveAction.

