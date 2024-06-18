SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Look Left Marketing , a content marketing and public relations (PR) agency for B2B tech, today announced that it has been recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for a third consecutive year. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled at creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

As a remote-first agency, Look Left has fostered an environment of collaboration and teamwork across all levels. The agency champions its greatest asset, its dedicated employees, while churning out award-winning PR, marketing and digital work for its clients. Along with being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces, the company was named to the Inc. 5000 Regional Pacific list earlier this year and won a Hermes Creative Award.

“The one thing that hasn’t changed in my thirty years of agency life is that it’s the people who differentiate a workplace,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal at Look Left Marketing. “Great pay and benefits, awesome work/life balance, tons of training and other things are important, but completely secondary to having terrific clients, peers and managers.”

After collecting data, Inc. selected 543 honorees for the Best Workplaces list this year. At the ranked companies, employees took part in a survey, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

