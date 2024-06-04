Austin-Based Fashion Tech Startup Shows Off On-Demand, Personal Styling Solutions to Millennial Moms

Lana Ashby Rowder is the founder of lookingGLASS. lookingGLASS, the on-demand fashion tech platform, announced today that it has launched its new monthly subscription model, for on-demand fashion advice when women want it and where they want it. The service is specifically designed to empower Millennial moms, offering instant outfit advice that cater to their unique style needs.

lookingGLASS, the on-demand fashion tech platform, announced today that it has launched its new monthly subscription model, for on-demand fashion advice when women want it and where they want it. “We understand the life changes that impact how we each feel about our changing bodies, especially after so many of us now have kids, and that’s precisely why lookingGLASS has specialized in helping women feel confident and beautiful, whenever and wherever they are,” said Lana Ashby Rowder, professional stylist and founder of lookingGLASS. “We’re here to help, and the lookingGLASS technology optimizes her ensembles, and supports Mom on the next step out the door.”

AUSTIN, TX, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — lookingGLASS , the on-demand fashion tech platform, announced today that it has launched its new monthly subscription model, for on-demand fashion advice when women want it and where they want it. The service is specifically designed to empower Millennial moms, offering instant outfit advice that cater to their unique style needs.

“We understand the life changes that impact how we each feel about our changing bodies, especially after so many of us now have kids, and that’s precisely why lookingGLASS has specialized in helping women feel confident and beautiful, whenever and wherever they are,” said Lana Ashby Rowder, professional stylist and founder of lookingGLASS. “We’re here to help, and the lookingGLASS technology optimizes her ensembles, and supports Mom on the next step out the door.”

The three new monthly subscriptions start at $95 per month, and include:

Personalized styling advice, virtual wardrobe consultations, and exclusive access to on-demand stylist support to assist in even the most stressful of wardrobe moments.

Special discounts on high-quality outfit shopping services and retail partnerships through personalized recommendations based on the client’s needs and budgets.

Simplified shopping experience, boosting confidence through outfits that are curated intentionally to both fit and flatter.

For a limited time, new users can enjoy their first month free with the code STYLEME. To get started with the exclusive lookingGLASS services, new users simply visit the website and click on Style BFF, or click on any of the membership packages to sign up for a membership.

The membership is designed to cater to all styling needs, ensuring that the client looks and feels her best eliminating stress and wasted hours in their closet.

For more information about lookingGLASS, please visit: https://lookingglasslifestyle.com/ .

ABOUT LOOKINGGLASS

lookingGLASS, based in Austin, Texas, is an on-demand fashion styling platform founded by Lana Ashby Rowder. The dynamic styling team consists of Jordan Tonniges, Lauren Ross, and Stefani Johnson. The company was born out of the desire to make professional styling accessible and affordable to women during their most challenging wardrobe moments. lookingGLASS aims to revolutionize the way women approach their wardrobes by providing instant access to professional styling advice and personalized fashion recommendations. With a commitment to sustainability, the platform encourages women to shop smart and dress confidently.

Attachments

Lana Ashby Rowder is the founder of lookingGLASS.

lookingGLASS, the on-demand fashion tech platform, announced today that it has launched its new monthly subscription model, for on-demand fashion advice when women want it and where they want it.

CONTACT: Cason Quinn ZMPR for lookingGLASS 312.339.9779 [email protected]