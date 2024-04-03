Event Highlights Technology’s Rapid Growth Across All Sectors Including Smart Industries, Cities, Buildings, Utilities and Agriculture

FREMONT, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The LoRa Alliance ® , the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the preliminary program for LoRaWAN Live Munich, taking place June 19-20 at the Westin Grand Munich. The event focuses on all aspects of LoRaWAN, the leading global LPWAN technology, addressing how companies are scaling with multiple use cases and rolling out deployments across numerous sites and facilities. The program has a strong focus on the industrial internet of things (IIoT), covering LoRaWAN technology, deployments, use cases and how to achieve a strong return on investment via a series of panels, presentations and networking activities. The gold sponsors for the event are Browan Communications and ZENNER . Rounding out the list of sponsors are Digi International , STMicroelectronics , EchoStar Mobile , Murata , Semtech , WIKA , Actility , Adeunis , Alpha-Omega Technology , Kerlink , MultiTech and TEKTELIC Communications .

“The value of bringing together the global LoRaWAN ecosystem cannot be overstated,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “LoRaWAN Live is consistently the ‘must-attend’ event for end users seeking to find solutions and deploy the technology, as well as for companies developing products and solutions using LoRaWAN. This year’s program will build on our recent successes across smart cities, buildings and utilities and will showcase LoRaWAN’s strengths for accelerating deployments across industrial sectors. We’re returning to Germany because of its historic leadership in industry and manufacturing, and central to the program is how smart industry leverages LoRaWAN to meet the sustainability, productivity and workforce goals of Industry 5.0. I look forward to connecting with our global audience to discover the latest LoRaWAN developments, find solutions and learn how to grow business.”

LoRaWAN Live Munich will feature insightful sessions on best practices for large deployments, technology innovation, and success stories highlighting new feature adoption and achieving ROI. The engaging program also includes a products and solutions marketplace, mainstage keynotes and VIP speakers, live demonstrations and plenty of networking opportunities. A live LoRaWAN network will also be deployed, allowing attendees to see solutions using LoRaWAN in action, courtesy of Network Sponsor Actility.

Program highlights include:

Keynote

LoRaWAN Leads the New Industrial Revolution, Donna Moore, CEO, LoRa Alliance, with panelists from Mercedes-Benz and Bechtle

Sessions

Gold Sponsor: From Dots to Value: Browan’s Next-Gen Solutions, Browan Communications

Gold Sponsor: Pioneering Digital Innovation | How LoRaWAN Empowers Minol-ZENNER Group’s IoT Evolution, ZENNER

LoRaWAN Drives Hospital Transformations, Aritium Technologies and Viamed Salud

and Using RSSI Values and GPS Coordinates from LoRaWAN Packets to Generate a Spatial Heat Map for Network Coverage Visualization, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The Fusion of LoRaWAN and Satellite for IoT Solutions, IoT Analytics

LoRaWAN at CERN: From Covid Tracking to Radiation-Tolerant Accelerator Monitoring, CERN (European Laboratory for Particle Physics)

LoRaWAN Successes in Germany’s Industrial Sector, Featuring Henkel and Airbus Helicopters, Actility and Pepperl+Fuchs

and Success and Opportunities for Scaling LoRaWAN in the Smart City of Hamburg, Stromnetz Hamburg

Italgas’ Nimbus Rollout: First Results from the Most Advanced Gas Smart Meter in the World, Italgas

A Look at Certification for Manufacturers and End Users and the Latest Program Updates, LoRa Alliance and ZENNER Connect

Panels

Empowering Sustainability: Water Management and Preservation, featuring Acquedotto Pugliese , the City of Brussels , Infotiles , Lyse Tele and NTT Data , moderated by Semtech

, , , and , moderated by Real Experiences and Benefits of LoRaWAN for Smart Gas Metering, featuring Adani Total Gas , AWS , Dicode Technologies and Vestitel , moderated by Semtech

, , and , moderated by The Journey to Make Cities Smart with LoRaWAN, featuring süc//dacor/City of Coburg, Germany , the Town of Cary, North Carolina , and Wien Energie/City of Vienna, Austria , moderated by ZENNER

, the , and , moderated by Smart Farms from Barn to Field and Flock, featuring Wandering Shepherd, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. and Wyld Networks, moderated by the Center for IoT Engineering and Innovation, East Carolina University

Visit the event website for the latest program updates .

Attendees will have the opportunity to dive into a world of possibilities in the marketplace, where teams of experts will guide them through the intricacies of LoRaWAN and show various products, devices and services enabled by LoRaWAN. The marketplace will feature exhibits and demonstrations from Actility, Adeunis, akenza , Alpha-Omega Technology, Browan Communications, Decentlab , Digi International, Disrupt-X , EchoStar Mobile, ELSYS , Enginko , IMST , Kerlink, Lacuna Space , Micropelt , MOKO Technology , Plenom , Milesight , Murata, MultiTech, Seeed Studio , Semtech, SenRa , Minew , STACKFORCE , STMicroelectronics, TagoIO , TEKTELIC Communications, TWTG , Thermokon – Home of Sensor Technology , WATTECO , WIKA, Wyld Networks and ZENNER. Media sponsors include Bee Smart City , Embedded Computing Design , IoT Business News , IoT for All , IoT Insider and Servizi a Rete .

Editors and analysts can attend at no cost. If interested in attending LoRaWAN Live Munich, please contact the alliance at [email protected] to make arrangements.

