The rapid pace of innovation in all areas related to data needs innovative thinkers with a breadth of experience. Dan’s extensive background and innovative mindset will be instrumental in advancing Mage Data’s strategic initiatives and refining our product offerings, and his leadership will help drive growth and deliver even greater value to our customers.

NEW YORK, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Mage Data, a leading platform for addressing sensitive data challenges for enterprises, and a Champion in Test Data Management, is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Neault, a seasoned technology executive, to its Board of Advisors. Neault brings extensive experience and an innovative business and technical mindset that will play a crucial role in advancing Mage Data’s strategic initiatives and enhancing their product offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan Neault to our advisory board,” said Rajesh Parthasarathy, Chief Magecian of Mage Data. “Dan’s expertise and forward-thinking approach are essential as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Neault joins Mage Data from Imperva, a Thales company, where he ran the Data Security business. Prior to Imperva, Dan was at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where his leadership spanned responsibilities across Databases, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning that all contributed to scaling a multi-billion-dollar portfolio. Among his responsibilities, as the General Manager for AWS Database Migration Service, Dan had the charter of helping customers migrate their data tier to the cloud and spearheaded the creation of the Amazon Database Migration Accelerator to simplify customers’ migration experience.

Benefits to Mage Data’s Team, Customers, and Partners from Neault’s Appointment:

Access to unparalleled industry expertise and strategic guidance

Enhanced innovation and accelerated product development

Strengthened leadership and improved market positioning

“Dan’s extensive expertise in databases and cloud technologies will empower our clients to accelerate their data transitions to public cloud infrastructures with the support of Mage Data’s advanced security solutions,” said Parthasarathy. “His proven track record in scaling businesses will be vital as Mage Data strives to increase its market presence and broaden our suite of security offerings.”

Neault’s career includes contributions to some of the world’s leading technology firms. At Microsoft, his 18-year tenure included pivotal leadership roles that helped accelerate the company’s enterprise and cloud progress, including Windows, SQL Server and Azure SQL Database, and Microsoft Consulting Services. Then, as SVP of Datacenter Solutions at NetApp, he led global product management and engineering for the company’s data management solutions. His subsequent roles at Samsung, including founding CEO of Stellus Technologies, further underscore his capability of driving innovation and growth.

“Mage Data is at the heart of data protection for large enterprises, and their proven innovation has already become an essential ingredient of data protection for many large enterprises around the world,” says Dan Neault. “I am excited to work with Rajesh and the rest of our Mage Data team to provide even more business value across industries to our global customers.”

Neault highlighted the critical importance of data security in today’s environment, noting, “Businesses everywhere are revisiting and modernizing how they manage, protect, and monitor their data. The intricate challenges they face today require sophisticated solutions and a world-class partner. Mage Data has demonstrated time and again that they are that level of trusted partner. I am thrilled to join their exceptional team to enhance data-centric security products and solutions tailored for hybrid cloud settings.”

About Mage Data

Mage Data is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises and has recently been named a Champion in Test Data Management by a leading Analyst firm. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League universities, and industry leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage Data platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying industry-leading privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai for more about Mage and the company’s solutions.

Media Contact:

Deeksha Surya

Mobile: +91 8939217140

Email: [email protected]