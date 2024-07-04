Major magnetic flowmeter market participants include ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Badger Meter, Inc., Brooks Instrument LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

The magnetic flowmeter market revenue to cross USD 2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The rising utilization of magnetic flowmeters for offering high accuracy and reliability in measuring flow rates will play a crucial role for the industry growth. These devices continuously monitor fluid flow by utilizing electromagnetic principles for ensuring precise measurements. With their accuracy and reliability, these flowmeters have turned indispensable for industries requiring precise flow data, such as water treatment, chemical processing, and food production.

Based on type, the insertion magnetic flowmeter market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2024 and 2032. This is due to the surging use of insertion magnetic flowmeters in providing reliable flow rate measurements by inserting into existing pipelines. They help in continuously measuring fluid flow using magnetic principles for ensuring accuracy and efficiency. With the capability to adapt to various pipe sizes and materials, these flowmeters witness enhanced utility, further emerging as a preferred choice for applications in water management, industrial processes, and environmental monitoring.

Magnetic flowmeter market from the high-capacity segment is expected to experience significant growth at a substantial CAGR through 2032 due to its excellence in accurately measuring large flow rates in industrial applications. These flowmeters employ robust electromagnetic technologies to maintain precision and reliability under high-volume conditions. Subsequently, they are integrated with advanced features to enhance performance and accommodate even greater flow capacities. The growing demand for efficient flow measurement solutions in sectors, such as mining, oil & gas, and wastewater treatment for ensuring continuous operational excellence will add to the segment expansion.

Asia Pacific magnetic flowmeter market is expected to witness robust growth between 2024 and 2032 due to the increasing number of product launches across the region. Several companies are essaying product developments and forming partnerships to enhance their market presence. Moreover, the continued innovations and collaborations along with technological advancements are driving the regional industry growth.

Some of the top firms engaged in the magnetic flowmeter market include ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Badger Meter, Inc., Brooks Instrument LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and Honeywell International Inc., among others. These market players are working on product launches, capacity expansions and partnership strategies to widen their global presence.

