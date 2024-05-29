Expansion includes added grade levels to serve students in grades K-12 with access to dual credit and enrollment opportunities through Marian University

Indianapolis, IN, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marian University Preparatory School (MU Prep) is expanding enrollment options to include students in grades K-12 in all 50 states. Operating as an independent Catholic school under the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, MU Prep provides a high-quality education that prepares students to attend college or pursue a career after high school.

Along with this expansion, Joseph Heidt has been named MU Prep’s Executive Director and will lead the school through this next enrollment growth phase. Heidt brings over two decades of experience in strategic, purpose-driven leadership at the K-12 and university levels.

“In Indiana alone, the state’s unemployment rate hovers just below 4 percent,” Heidt said. “This demonstrates the need for skilled individuals who are ready to have an immediate leadership impact when they enter the workforce, training, or college. No matter the path after high school, MU Prep sets students up for success in college, their career, and life. Our online Catholic education gives students the flexibility to receive a great values-based education where they connect with faculty and staff who provide intentional mentorship and support to enable their success as future transformational leaders for our world.”

Because Marian University founded MU Prep, students can access various university resources and unique opportunities, including dual enrollment in college classes. Additionally, MU Prep offers dual credit courses. Both options allow students to earn college credit while in high school.

Indiana students in grades 6-12 will also have access to in-person opportunities to participate in apprenticeships, earn workforce certifications, and attend field trips and on-campus activities.

“Marian University continues to be a leader in providing an education that prepares students for a good life and serve as transformational leaders,” said Kenith Britt, Ph.D., chief operating officer and chancellor of Marian University. “Through MU Prep, students across the country can now access a strong Catholic education grounded in our Franciscan values: dignity of the individual, peace and justice, reconciliation, and responsible stewardship.”

Marian University Preparatory School is committed to making a high-quality Catholic education accessible to all students, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances or ZIP code. The Indiana Choice Scholarship allows eligible students to qualify for financial aid, covering up to 100 percent of tuition.

Enrollment for the 2024-25 school year is now open. Families can learn more about Marian University Preparatory School and enroll today at www.muprep.k12.com.

About Marian University

Founded in 1937, Marian University is the only Catholic university in Indianapolis and central Indiana, serving more than 5,100 students, including 4,000 undergraduate and 1,200 graduate students, earning degrees in the arts, business, education, engineering, math, medicine, nursing, ministry, and the natural and physical sciences. The university’s high-impact, experiential curriculum provides hands-on, collaborative learning opportunities. Marian University has earned the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as a national doctoral/professional university. In 2013, Marian University established its College of Osteopathic Medicine, the first new school of medicine in Indiana in more than 100 years, and in 2023, opened the new E. S. Witchger School of Engineering as part of the university’s continuing efforts to graduate students that help meet the Midwest’s growing STEM workforce needs. The university also provides undergraduate nursing education at Marian University’s Ancilla College in Plymouth, Indiana. Marian’s national champion varsity athletic programs include the 2012 and 2015 NAIA Football Championship, the 2016 and 2017 NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship, the 2019 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship, various track and field events, and nearly 50 USA Cycling national championships. Follow Marian University on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok and Twitter.

CONTACT: Marian University Preparatory School [email protected]