Applications for camp that offers free world-class AI education to help prepare students for latest tech evolution are now open.

ADDISON, Texas, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Headstorm, is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Addison. This is the sixth year that the partnership will be delivering a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI. The camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire, and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

These AI bootcamps are introductory and accessible to student in grades 9-12 with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. Over the course of three half-days, students will learn what AI is and isn’t, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Students also learn how to utilize ChatGPT via tailored inputs and use Microsoft’s cloud computing tools to build their own AI applications.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Headstorm, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place at Headstorm HQ in Addison on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by Headstorm. Headstorm is a technology consultancy that partners with technology-forward companies that have ambitious goals, providing AI and machine learning, technology strategy, and innovation services to help clients achieve their most mission-critical digital objectives.

Headstorm is one of 25+ host companies selected to host camps across the US.

“Headstorm is proud to be a part of the Mark Cuban AI Bootcamp for a 6th consecutive year. Our commitment to bringing AI knowledge to the next generation stands strong and is fueled by our passion for sharing our knowledge and experience with the community. We firmly believe that AI is a transformative force that will continue to shape the world around us and it is critical to equip students with hands-on experience that will allow them to be successful in their pursuits.”

– Nitin Bhatia, Partner at Headstorm.

Applications for the bootcamp are now open at: markcubanai.org.

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here.

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program’s media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th-12th grade students learn what AI is and isn’t, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.

About Headstorm

Headstorm is a comprehensive technology consultancy armed with unparalleled expertise and firsthand knowledge of artificial intelligence strategy, implementation, and use cases. Leveraging their deep understanding of the competitive landscape across various industries, including agriculture, transportation and logistics, and finance, Headstorm delivers actionable technology roadmaps that bridge the gap between strategy and execution.

From inception to execution, Headstorm helps you play to your strengths, mitigate your weaknesses, and make technology your unfair advantage. To explore the possibilities with Headstorm, visit headstorm.com.