New Agreement Keeps “The Mark Levin Show” on Westwood One and the Cumulus Podcast Network for Multiple Years

Also Includes Brand Extensions and New Content

NEW YORK, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) proudly announced today that legendary talk radio host Mark Levin has extended his contract to host both his syndicated radio program, “The Mark Levin Show,” on Westwood One and his podcast, Mark Levin Audio Rewind, on the Cumulus Podcast Network for multiple years. Levin will also develop and host an all-new show for the network, his first ever original content podcast series.

Levin has been a part of the Cumulus Media family since 2007 and has consistently provided unique insights and commentary on top news events and issues on air for nearly 23 years.

“The Mark Levin Show” airs from 6 to 9 p.m. ET each weekday on nearly 400 radio affiliates, in all ten top metro markets as well as in 21 of the top 25 markets. Westwood One is the exclusive distribution and sales representative for Mark Levin’s radio program.

The daily companion podcast, Mark Levin Audio Rewind, drops each Monday through Friday on most major podcast platforms. A weekend podcast, The Best of Mark Levin, features a roundup of the week’s top stories. The Cumulus Podcast Network exclusively distributes, markets, and monetizes the podcast.

“This has been my radio home for 23 years, and I am more excited than ever – especially during these tumultuous and historic times – to continue my relationship with my first-rate broadcast partners for many years to come,” Levin said. “I understand my obligation is to serve the millions of patriotic Americans in the audience. I am blessed to do what I do, and I am committed every day to providing detailed analyses of current events along with historic context, commentary, and my in-depth perspectives to deliver the very best broadcasting I am able to share with our many listeners.”

“Mark is a powerful and influential voice with an incredible ability to establish strong relationships with his listeners while driving tremendous results for his advertising partners,” said Collin R. Jones, President of Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Strategy & Development for Cumulus Media. “Mark has been dubbed ‘The Great One’ for his ability to concisely break down the day’s most significant topics, and we are thrilled to grow our partnership with him for years to come.”

About Mark Levin

Mark Levin is a long-running and legendary talk radio host. A Radio Hall of Fame inductee, prominent conservative commentator, ten-time New York Times best-selling author, attorney, and constitutional scholar, Mark offers his take on current headlines and dissects important events impacting our day-to-day lives. Heard weeknights on almost 400 radio stations across the country, on his top-ranked podcast, and on major streaming platforms, Mark reaches every corner of America, as well as an international audience. He cuts through the noise with his passion and intellect, breaking down important subjects so listeners of all ages understand what is really at stake. Levin served in the Reagan Administration for eight years, including as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese. He is currently Chairman of the Board of the Landmark Legal Foundation. Mark also hosts the top-rated Fox News Channel program “Life, Liberty and Levin,” which airs Saturday and Sunday evenings on Fox as well as on LevinTV and TheBlaze.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

