DEDHAM, Mass., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) is pleased to welcome four new Trustees to its Board: Carol Meyers, Operating Partner, Glasswing Ventures and Chairperson, Crunchr; Patrick Morgan, Corporate Vice President of Automotive and Energy, Analog Devices; Vivjan Myrto, Managing Partner, Hyperplane; Sonali Shah, former Chief Product Officer and Independent Board Director.

“I am thrilled to welcome these four exceptional tech leaders to the MTLC Board,” said Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. “Their deep expertise and knowledge of the Massachusetts tech ecosystem will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our vision of making Massachusetts the premier destination for business and tech leaders to work, live, and grow their companies.”

“MTLC has been a positive force, partner, and advocate of the Massachusetts technology ecosystem for nearly two decades,” stated Carol Meyers. “I am excited to work with the team to solidify Massachusetts’ leadership in AI and frontier technology, and fuel our vibrant economy where founders thrive and talent flocks.”

“We all have a role to drive sustainability forward, and I’m pleased to work with MTLC to guide new technology innovations that are good for planet and people.” said Patrick Morgan.

“I am honored to join this Board. Since 1985, MTLC has been a cornerstone of the Massachusetts tech sector, providing immense value and fostering an inclusive tech ecosystem,” stated Vivjan Myrto. “Sara and MTLC were among the first to open doors for me when I started my career in venture and to welcome us to this community. I am thrilled to contribute to its long-standing mission of providing immense value and fostering an inclusive tech ecosystem that supports and drives regional growth.”

“I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and the local tech community to drive initiatives that support our member organizations and create an environment where innovation thrives and creates new economic opportunities across the state,” said Sonali Shah.

The MTLC Board of Trustees includes:

Mohamad Ali, SVP & Head of IBM Consulting

Lynda Applegate, Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, HBS

Dan Bricklin, President, Software Garden

Carla Brodley, Dean of Inclusive Computing and Founding Executive Director for the Center for Inclusive Computing at Northeastern University

Enrique Colbert, General Counsel, Wayfair

Chris Comparato, Former CEO, Toast

Jim Daniell, Founder & CEO, Revol LLC

Mike DiTullio, President & COO, PTC

Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Wabbi

Yogesh Gupta, President & CEO, Progress Software

Sam King, Former CEO, Veracode

Mike Kinkead, Green Swan Enterprises

Donna Levin, CEO, Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership Babson College

Jack Little, President & CEO, MathWorks

Matthew Littlewood, Partner, PWC

Suzanne Livingston, Vice President, IBM Sustainability Software and Senior Location Executive IBM MassLab Lowell

Mark Lorion, CEO, Tempo

Allison MacLeod, CMO, Flywire

Carol Meyers, Operating Partner, Glasswing Ventures

Patrick Morgan, Corporate Vice President of Automotive and Energy, Analog Devices

Vivjan Myrto, Managing Partner, Hyperplane

Steve O’Leary, Former Managing Director, Aeris Partners

Nathan Pham, State Government Affairs, Verizon

Pam Reeve, Chair, The Womens’ Edge

Sonali Shah, Former Chief Product Officer and Independent Board Chair

Gayatri Shenai, Senior Partner, McKinsey

Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder WeSpire [We have her under Stevens alphabetically on site]

Debbie Theobald, Co-Founder & CEO, Vecna Technologies and Executive Director, Vecna Cares

Anthony Williams, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Akamai

Tracey Zhen, CEO, Caring

Dan Davis, Volunteer CFO, MTLC (Board Advisor)

Peter Rosenblum, Managing Partner, Foley Hoag (Board Advisor)

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.

