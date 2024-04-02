Be Biopharma to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform within its Engineered B Cell Medicines programs

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and innovative bioprocessing applications and Be Biopharma (“Be Bio”), a company pioneering the development of Engineered B Cell Medicines (BCMs) to dramatically improve the lives of patients who are living with genetic diseases, cancer, and other serious conditions, today announced the signing of a strategic platform license (SPL) to support the development of Be Bio’s BCMs programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Be Bio obtains non-exclusive research, clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue.

“We are thrilled to support Be Bio’s pioneering efforts in the creation of Engineered B Cell Medicines (BCMs),” said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “Our technology and expertise will empower them to unlock the potential of human B cells to address the unmet medical needs of patients with genetic diseases, cancer, and beyond. This new class of therapies could be transformative, and we are excited to be part of this journey.”

MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically-validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics. Be Bio is MaxCyte’s 27th clinical/commercial partnership overall, each of which generates pre-commercial milestone revenue, the vast majority of which include sales-based payments.

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology platform, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About Be Biopharma

Be Biopharma (“Be Bio”) is pioneering Engineered B Cell Medicines (BCMs) to dramatically improve the lives of patients who are living with Hemophilia B and other genetic diseases, cancer, and other serious conditions. With eyes locked on the patient, our team of purpose-driven scientists, technologists, manufacturing experts and business builders collaborate to create a bold new class of cell therapies. Be Bio was founded in October 2020 by B cell engineering pioneers David Rawlings, M.D., and Richard James, Ph.D., from Seattle Children’s Research Institute. Be Bio is backed by ARCH Venture Partners, Atlas Venture, RA Capital Management, Alta Partners, Longwood Fund, Bristol Myers Squibb, Takeda Ventures, Seattle Children’s Research Institute and others. Since our founding, Be Bio’s investors have committed over $180 million to enable the Company to re-imagine medicine based on the power of B cell therapy. For more information, please visit us at be.bio and our LinkedIn page.

