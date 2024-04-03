The Haverhill cultivator cinches third place in the NECANN Cup Boston for hybrid flower and secures a five-star dispensary rating

HAVERHILL, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mello Cannabis’s (“the Company”) craft cultivation, Mello Farms, has won third place in the NECANN Cup Boston for hybrid flower with their new signature strain, Space Candy. Additionally, the Company’s retail location, Mello, located in Haverhill, has received a revered five-star rating from the NECANN Cup for quality service, an extensive product selection, and a friendly atmosphere.

Mello is a cannabis cultivator and retailer located in Haverhill, MA, the company’s founders have more than 25 years of experience breeding cannabis, cultivating flower, and educating customers. Mello’s company ethos centers on providing complex aromas, an outstanding consumer experience, and superior product quality. This year’s win at NECANN, one of the country’s most prominent cannabis competitions and conferences, marks the Company’s latest accolade for superb flower and innovative service.

“Space Candy,” the cultivar that won Mello third place in the NECANN cup, is one of the Company’s newest signature strains. It is a hybrid with extremely sought-after kush, OG, fruit, and purple genetics in its parentage. It has a deep, rich flavor and aroma, with terpenes reminiscent of gassy kush, sweet vanilla frosting, and tart berry pie. This cultivar and the four other new strains in Mello’s lineup will be available at the Company’s Haverhill dispensary and at many other quality dispensaries throughout Massachusetts.

To stay updated with Mello’s latest releases, connect with them on their website , on Instagram , or LinkedIn . To purchase the Company’s award-winning flower and experience their five-star dispensary, visit Mello in person at 330 Amesbury Rd in Haverhill, MA.

About Company: Mello Cannabis, creators of Mello Aroma Profiles©, a ground-breaking approach to cannabis selection, is transforming the cannabis industry to provide health, happiness, and well-being to people everywhere. From its uncompromising cannabis products to a commitment to education and thought leadership, Mello is making better cannabis experiences accessible to all.

Mello is an industry-leading cannabis dispensary, cultivator, and thought leader. Founded by Gene McCain and his friends and family in 2019, the first Mello dispensary is located in Haverhill, Massachusetts and the Mello Farm is located in nearby Amesbury, Massachusetts. Every year, Mello serves 150,000 cannabis customers throughout New England.

We are doing our part to help make this world a little more Mello.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gina Epifano

NisonCo Marketing

[email protected]

203-610-2723