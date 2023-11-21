The former Senior Medical Director for the Peripheral Interventions Division at Boston Scientific Corporation joins the Company as it transitions to the clinical and regulatory phase.

BRAINTREE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System, today announced the appointment of Dr. Juan Diaz-Cartelle as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective December 1, 2023. The hiring of Dr. Diaz-Cartelle, a U.S.-based physician, coincides with the transition of the Company focusing mainly on research and development in Israel to the Company increasing its U.S.-based activities, which includes its planned clinical trials for the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System in the U.S., the regulatory process with the FDA and establishing the commercial foundations to enter the U.S market.

Dr. Diaz-Cartelle brings to Microbot a wealth of experience in the endovascular and interventional space, along with an impressive track record in clinical research. Before joining the Company, Dr. Diaz-Cartelle served for 14 years as the Senior Medical Director for the Peripheral Interventional Division (Endovascular and Interventional Oncology) at Boston Scientific Corporation. In this role, he played a pivotal part in the development of global clinical strategy and study oversight, supporting commercial activities and future pipeline development. Most recently he served as the Executive Medical Director at Haemonetics Corporation, where he advised the company on new investments in the cardiovascular space, among other responsibilities. Before joining the corporate life, he worked at NYU as a research scientist.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Diaz-Cartelle join our team, especially with his extensive experience in the endovascular and interventional space. Dr. Diaz-Cartelle’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to excellence in our transition to the clinical and regulatory phase, especially as we are approaching our IDE submission and our upcoming clinical trial in the U.S.,” said Harel Gadot, Chairman, President & CEO of Microbot Medical. “His deep knowledge in clinical trial management, as well as leading medical affairs activities, will be invaluable as we work towards FDA clearance and continue to set new standards in robotic surgery.”

“I’m thrilled to join Microbot at this stage, as through my career, and especially over the past few years, I became a true believer in the role of robotics in the endovascular space,” said Dr. Diaz-Cartelle. “I’m looking forward to being part of the team that supports the clinical trials and eventually the commercialization of the LIBERTY System, and to bring added value to physicians, patients and healthcare systems globally.”

Dr. Diaz-Cartelle succeeds Dr. Eyal Morag, the Company’s previous CMO, who was based out of Israel and played an integral part of the development and testing of the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System from its inception phase. The Company is grateful for Dr. Morag’s vast contribution to the Company over the years and wishes him success in his next ventures.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the natural and artificial lumens within the human body.

The LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System aims to improve the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures today, by eliminating the need for large, cumbersome, and expensive capital equipment, while reducing radiation exposure and physician strain. The Company believes the LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System’s remote operation has the potential to be the first system to democratize endovascular interventional procedures.

Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

