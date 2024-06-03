Steve Heimermann Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management

Elda Macias Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

IOWA CITY, Iowa, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOFG), parent company of MidWestOne Bank, a pre-eminent relationship-driven community bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of three new executive leaders: Paul Ho-Sing-Loy, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer; Steve Heimermann, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management; and Elda Macias, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

MidWestOne Financial Group has introduced a new strategic plan emphasizing expertise, customer experience and deep relationships, and these hires will propel progress in reaching that objective.

“These leaders come at a time of significant transformation for the company. We are accelerating the pace of innovation and performance accountability, and as a result, attracting incredible talent to help us deliver on our strategic plan,” said Chip Reeves, Chief, Executive Officer, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. “We are uniquely positioned to become the bank of choice for small-to mid-sized businesses and their owners, and these new hires will help us tell that story and deliver an exceptional customer and employee experience.”

Paul Ho-Sing-Loy, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, is a dynamic and highly accomplished business and technology leader with an outstanding record of success. He joins MidWestOne from Lakeland Bank, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, and focused on digital strategies, cybersecurity initiatives, and devised the technology roadmap that assisted Lakeland in scaling from $5 billion in assets to $11 billion. Paul also has experience with large national banks such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Paul received a Bachelor of Computer Science at Cornell University.

Steve Heimermann, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, is a passionate wealth management leader with a demonstrated history of team performance and client satisfaction. He joins MidWestOne from Northern Trust Corporation where he was a Senior Vice President and Regional Senior Investment Officer, overseeing the investment teams in six Midwest markets, and serving as portfolio manager for a select group of high-net-worth clients. Steve refined his wealth management expertise at organizations such as Associated Bank and BMO Harris Private Banking. Steve received a Bachelor of Business, Finance/Management Information Systems at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, and a Master’s of Business Administration at the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. Steve Heimermann is based out of Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Elda Macias, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, is a customer-obsessed marketing leader with proven success leading marketing strategy, digital transformation, and customer experience. She joins MidWestOne from Securian Financial where she developed and led a customer experience strategy and practice, with a focus on digital transformation, in addition to responsibility for the U.S and Canadian websites, customer insights, and user experience. She has been a marketing leader with a focus on segmentation at Ameriprise Financial and Wells Fargo. Elda received a Bachelor of Arts, Communications, at the University of Texas at El Paso, and a Master’s of Business Administration at the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. Elda Macias is based out of Golden Valley, Minnesota.

MidWestOne partnered with The Travillian Group for the Chief Information Officer search, and Caldwell Partners for the Head of Wealth Management.

About MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Contact:

Elda Macias

Chief Marketing Officer

612.963.2567

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3631e9eb-551c-4028-8787-cf0ae5437a5f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3a9ffb5-9bcb-45a0-86f4-e5b6fa406be2