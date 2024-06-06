St. Louis DMS Traveler Information System in St. Louis

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransCore today announced that it has been selected by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to deploy its TransSuite Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) in the St. Louis and Springfield traffic management centers (TMCs) to help manage regional intelligent transportation system (ITS) devices and operations. These major metropolitan areas add to the current TransSuite ATMS deployment at the KC Scout TMC in the Kansas City region, expanding TransCore’s decades-long traffic management partnership with MoDOT.

The deployment of TransSuite ATMS will enable St. Louis and Springfield TMC operators to better monitor and manage traffic control devices, including cameras, dynamic message signs, traffic signals, and detectors. The system will also support the collection and analysis of real-time traffic flow data from a variety of field devices, while incorporating third-party traffic data to provide a complete area view of traffic conditions.

This real-time information will enable traffic operators to monitor and respond to incidents on freeways and arterials, while providing drivers with travel time calculations for better trip planning and more predictable travel.

“MoDOT consistently strives to provide an efficient, safe transportation system for our roadway users. Deploying an ATMS in three of the state’s largest metropolitan areas will help provide more reliable travel for Missouri drivers by helping MoDOT TMC operators respond to real-time traffic conditions and get needed safety, incident, and travel information to roadway users,” said Brian Umfleet, St. Louis District Traffic Engineer, MoDOT.

TransCore’s SVP of ITS Solutions, Michael Mauritz, added, “We’re excited to expand our relationship with MoDOT on this initiative aimed at better managing traffic and providing more efficient freeway travel for Missouri drivers. In the near-term, we will be working with MoDOT to customize the TransSuite ATMS configuration to meet the unique needs of Missouri drivers and roadway systems well into the future.”

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, RFID applications, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and express lanes and distributed millions of RFID tags. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions annually and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

