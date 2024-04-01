Double C is owned by Bob and Joyce Cassata, creators of the popular arcade game, Whac-A-Mole. The property is the largest and most expensive ever offered in the history of Morganton, North Carolina

4800 Pax Hill Road Double C is owned by Bob and Joyce Cassata, creators of the popular arcade game, Whac-A-Mole. The property is the largest and most expensive ever offered in the history of Morganton, North Carolina.

LISTING LINK : https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/clm/car4115197/4800-pax-hill-road-morganton-nc-28655

DROPBOX : https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/t83ck5aykg9cbnpx2u69s/h?rlkey=j3xabh1dwwf73lwvlmkxnvsyu&dl=0

PHOTO CREDIT: Timberlakes Media

MORGANTON, N.C., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A prestigious estate set within the heart of North Carolina’s pristine landscape has entered the market for $5,900,000. Located at 4800 Pax Hill Road, the property known as Double C sits on almost 300 acres in the foothills of Morganton. It is the most expensive offering in the history of the town and the most expensive professional equestrian estate in North Carolina. The listing is marketed exclusively by Julie Breedlove of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office. Details may be viewed here.

Double C was built with a vision and desire to create one of the most exquisite show-horse facilities on the East Coast and is home to the community’s most successful homegrown farm-to-table beef companies. Owners Bob and Joyce Cassata, renowned for their company Bob’s Space Racers, brought their signature creativity and passion to this extraordinary land. Bob’s Space Racers is celebrated for manufacturing amusement and arcade games, including the iconic Whac-A-Mole

With over 1,600 feet of breathtaking Johns River frontage, it offers an idyllic setting for both recreational and professional pursuits. The estate features the largest show and breeding barn in the state, boasting an impressive 32 stalls. Additionally, the farm holds the most American Paint Horse Association World titles in the United States.

Quote:

“While there is only one other property on the market in the state with 200+ acres, it pales in comparison to the grandeur and elegance of 4800 Pax Hill Road. This exceptional acreage is a piece of North Carolina’s beloved heritage, meticulously designed and crafted to cater to the most discerning tastes and boasting unparalleled amenities, beauty and limitless opportunity.”

– Julie Breedlove, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

[email protected]

P: 941.587.0257

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b25d3c20-ab05-4965-ac00-ea7132c20fb2