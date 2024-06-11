New branch located just down the road from Mountain America Center provides convenient access and meets the growing needs of residents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain America Credit Union is celebrating the grand opening of its new branch at Snake River Landing. The new location at 3195 Snake River Parkway, Idaho Falls, Idaho, will host festivities on Friday, June 14, from 3–5 p.m. The public is invited to join in the fun, free food and activities, along with a chance to win prizes, including a Radrunner 2 electric utility bike. The celebration will feature an interactive photo booth, face painting, and balloon art. Food lovers will enjoy free corn dogs, drinks, chips, and Italian ice provided by Summer Nights Italian Ice and Corn Dog Station. Attendees who open a new account will earn time to grab cash inside the money machine.

“We are thrilled to open our new branch in Snake River Landing and continue our contribution to a vibrant community here in Idaho Falls,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union. “This new location, just down the way from the Mountain America Center, allows us to better serve our members and continue to be a part of the exciting development happening in this area.”

Branch Manager Jacob Baggaley described his team’s anticipation for the move. “We are excited to bring a modern and welcoming space to our members in Snake River Landing. This facility will enhance the member experience while providing convenient access within a thriving community hub.”

The new Snake River Parkway branch boasts a modern and open design, offering a welcoming and innovative space for members to manage their finances. The credit union provides traditional savings and checking accounts, insurance, investments, automobile loans, RV loans, and a full array of mortgage loans and services. As a federally chartered credit union, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services including real estate, commercial, and business lending. The regular branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Snake River Landing is a dynamic development in Idaho Falls, offering a blend of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, creating a vibrant and thriving community.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com. Insured by NCUA.