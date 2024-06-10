DENVER, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the global availability of MSPbots on the Pax8 Marketplace. MSPbots provides a platform built for managed service providers (MSPs) by MSPs to address pain points in people management, ticket processing, and more. With more than 70 integrations and a reporting platform that offers over 5,000 prebuilt widgets, dashboards, and datasets, MSPs can build the modern business practices they need to thrive.

“We are thrilled to welcome MSPbots to our Marketplace as the latest addition to our world-class solution offerings,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Global Alliance at Pax8. “We know many of our partners aim to improve their businesses, and the MSPbots platform will provide a tool through which MSPs can gain efficiencies and ultimately grow their revenue.”

MSPbots leverages process automation to reduce the time an MSP spends on everyday employee management tasks. Bots automate alerts on such things as attendance and break-time management, reminding technicians to follow established procedures. This automation reduces time spent on routine business management by 30 to 40 percent. The MSPbots NextTicket Manager platform is customizable to individual business needs and fully automates ticket dispatching, labeling, and resolving. By automating ticket dispatching, MSPs can reduce workload by up to 80 percent, cutting time and salary expenses that can be redirected elsewhere in the business.

“MSPbots was created to address the major pain points I encountered while running my own MSP business,” said Daniel Wang, CEO of MSPbots. “Human errors are inevitable, and when employees deviate from processes, it can harm the business. Repeated mistakes drain time, emotions, and energy from MSP owners and management teams. I was frustrated by spending most of my time searching for issues, reminding employees, and training them to reduce errors. Over the last five years, MSPbots has delivered a 5-10X ROI and helped many MSPs solve people and process issues with prebuilt, ready-to-use dashboards and automation. Our partnership with Pax8 is an important step in our journey to help MSPs worldwide automate their businesses.”

MSPbots will be exhibiting at Pax8’s flagship Beyond 2024 partner event June 9-11 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center.

