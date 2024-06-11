All 12 Nominated Directors Elected

Kathryn A. Koch Joins the Board of Directors as a Newly Elected Independent Director

Nasdaq Board Re-elects Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:

Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, AT&T Consumer

Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP and CIO, General Electric Company

Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq

Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre

Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

Kathryn A. Koch, President and CEO, The TCW Group, Inc.

Holden Spaht, Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo

Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.

Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)

Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)

Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud; Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners

Alfred W. Zollar, Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group, LLC

As part of Nasdaq’s Board refreshment process, Kathryn A. Koch was newly elected to Nasdaq’s Board of Directors. With more than 20 years of experience in the asset management industry, Koch has an extensive background of expertise in investment management, strategy, managing a P&L, client relationships, and human capital management.

The Nasdaq Board of Directors also re-elected Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.

In addition, Nasdaq shareholders approved the following proposals:

The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis; and

Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal relating to a special shareholder meeting improvement.

For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit: https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

