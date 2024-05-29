Gilbert, AZ, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness training certifications and educational content, is excited to announce our strategic partnership with HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services. HOSA’s mission is to empower future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience.

Leveraging a shared goal of promoting health and wellness education in their communities, NASM and HOSA will introduce comprehensive career development opportunities in fitness, nutrition, and wellness to students worldwide, areas that are currently underrepresented in health science education. The purpose of this partnership is to integrate NASM’s esteemed fitness and wellness programs with HOSA’s expansive network of aspiring health professionals.

The Bureau of Labor projects a 14% job growth for fitness trainers and instructors by 2032, signaling a surge in demand for qualified professionals in the industry. NASM and HOSA’s joint efforts will address this need and effectively prepare the next generation of fitness and wellness experts to meet the evolution of this dynamic sector.

As a partner, NASM will sponsor the Healthy Living competition at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference (ILC), June 24-26, 2024, in Houston, TX. The event provides HOSA students with the opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills required to understand healthy living and the impact on health throughout one’s lifespan. The event aims to inspire HOSA members, ranging from middle schoolers to college students, to learn more about health literacy and develop healthy lifelong habits.

NASM is hosting the workshop, “Empowering Future Leaders: Integrating Optimum Performance Training into Your Career Path,” during the ILC, presented by NASM Master Trainer Ken Miller. The workshop will focus on the NASM Optimum Performance Training® (OPT™) Model, our proprietary fitness training system based on scientific evidence and principles that has been utilized for over 20 years with the world’s top athletes.

“We are thrilled to forge this relationship with HOSA in support of their mission to empower future health professionals,” said Mehul Patel, NASM CEO. “Together, we can make a positive impact on the wellbeing of our communities by fostering the next generation of fitness and wellness professionals.”

“United in commitment to professions in health and wellness, HOSA-Future Health Professionals is pleased to announce a partnership with NASM, bringing a new era of excellence through the combined expertise of HOSA and NASM,” said Sarah Walters, HOSA Executive Director. “This partnership will enhance the development of future fitness and wellness professionals by ensuring student pathways are enriched with relevant learning, career awareness, and accomplishments.”

About NASM

National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.

About HOSA

HOSA-Future Health Professionals is an international student organization dedicated to promoting career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhancing the delivery of quality health care to all people. HOSA provides its members with opportunities for leadership development, career exploration, and community service. Learn more at www.hosa.org.

