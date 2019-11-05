Breaking News
National Family Caregivers Month: A Time to Honor Those Caring for a Loved One

Washington, DC, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Family Caregivers Month – celebrated each November – is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation’s leading family caregiver organization, selects each year’s theme for National Family Caregivers Month and spearheads the celebration of National Family Caregivers Month nationally.

The theme for National Family Caregivers Month 2019 is “#BeCareCurious”. Family caregivers want their loved ones to have the best care possible – at the doctor’s office, at the hospital, and at home. One of the most vital ways family caregivers can make sure their loved one is receiving the best care across all those settings is to ask questions, explore options and share in the care decisions that affect the health and well-being of their loved ones.

CAN’s goals are to create resourceful caregivers, reduce caregiver stress, and increase respect for caregivers. In keeping with the spirit of National Family Caregivers Month, CAN is pleased to partner with Gillette, who recently developed Gillette TREO™, the first razor specifically designed to shave someone else and was designed with caregivers, for caregivers. Gillette TREO™ takes into account the real-life family caregiver experience and is a big step forward for family caregivers.

There are many ways to honor and support family caregivers in each our lives and in all our communities. Throughout the month of November we ask all Americans to take time to engage those caring for a loved one and discover how you can help support them.

A downloadable version of this year’s theme can be accessed here. Background information on National Family Caregivers Month can be found here. Be sure to follow and like CAN on Twitter and Facebook today.

About CAN
Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with special needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

