The dashboard displays coastal resilience projects and the positive conservation impacts they have for wildlife habitat and local communities

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced the launch of the Coastal Resilience Dashboard, which displays the conservation impacts from projects funded by the National Coastal Resilience Fund, the Hurricane Sandy Coastal Resiliency Competitive Grant Program and the Emergency Coastal Resilience Fund.

The Coastal Resilience Dashboard is a valuable tool for visualizing NFWF’s impact on coastal communities and vital habitats across the U.S. by tracking ecological and socioeconomic outcomes of projects and programs. The dashboard displays data such as acres restored, fish-passage barriers removed, jobs created, properties protected, and the number of underserved communities directly engaged and impacted from grants.

“The Coastal Resilience Dashboard provides a critical window into the conservation benefits achieved through NFWF’s coastal resilience initiatives,” said NFWF’s Chief Conservation Officer Holly Bamford. “By showcasing the restoration of vital habitats and the positive impacts on coastal communities, this tool enhances transparency, facilitates data-driven decision-making, and supports the ongoing success of our investments in coastal resilience.”

The dashboard offers the public the opportunity to engage in an interactive way with the current conservation impacts of NFWF’s coastal resilience grants. Users can analyze the investments made in specific areas, and for conservation impacts of specific grants and programs. The dashboard will be regularly updated as data becomes available and new projects are added.

The Coastal Resilience Dashboard was developed in partnership with Industrial Economics, Incorporated (IEc).

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. The Foundation works with public and private partners in all 50 states and U.S. territories to solve the most challenging conservation problems. NFWF has funded more than 22,100 projects with a conservation impact of more than $10 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.

CONTACT: Rob Blumenthal National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (202) 857-0166 [email protected]