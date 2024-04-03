National Fitness Partners Launches Fundraising Campaign for Make-A-Wish Foundation National Fitness Partners kicked off its fundraising campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish, which will run through April 30. Pictured left to right, Brandon Posey, Customer Service Representative, Planet Fitness Woodlyn; and Jenna Newcomb, General Manager, Planet Fitness Woodlyn.

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Fitness Partners (NFP), a leading Planet Fitness franchise division, kicked off its first fundraising campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish, which will run April 1-30.

During the campaign, National Fitness Partners will encourage members to donate in person to Make-A-Wish at each of their 140 Planet Fitness locations. In addition, National Fitness Partners’ members can participate in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each location, and National Fitness Partners will donate 5 cents per mile with a $100 cap per location.

“National Fitness Partners believes in organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation that support the health and wellness of children in our communities,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “We know that Make-A-Wish has impacted so many of our team members and the people we serve in our clubs. NFP is grateful for the opportunity to fundraise for Make-A-Wish and help create the turning point that wish kids need during their treatment.”

The mission of Make-A-Wish is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illness. Wishes are more than just a nice thing and they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals, and communities.

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 140 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is one of the largest franchisee organizations within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had approximately 18.7 million members and 2,575 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant more than 25 wishes every day. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish® has fulfilled over 555,000 transformational wishes for children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org

