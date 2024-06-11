Data-driven insights enhance medical student learning and educator development programs

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NBME is collaborating with five medical schools to explore the creation of a data-driven insights model to advance workplace-based assessment and data analysis in medical education. Workplace-based assessments are designed to evaluate the competencies of medical students in a real-world clinical setting. By observing students’ behaviors, documenting their performance and providing multisource feedback, these assessments are often used for learning and play a critical role in preparing future physicians for effective patient care.

“With NBME’s experience in medical education assessment and data analysis, we are exploring how our capabilities can support medical schools’ efforts to provide students with meaningful performance feedback,” Christopher Feddock, MD, Vice President, Competency-Based Assessment said. “This collaboration will follow our Creative Community model, in which NBME engages with educators and students to develop solutions that meet the pressing needs in medical education.”

A pressing need for workplace-based assessment is synthesizing both numerical measures and written feedback comments. Through centralized support to store, aggregate and analyze this data, medical educators and students can draw greater insights into learners’ strengths and improvement opportunities. Educators can also be more confident in the data and feedback they are using to assess the performance of both their programs and students.

To explore this solution, NBME will work with these five medical schools on workplace-based assessment data storage, analysis and visualization options:

University of Kansas School of Medicine

University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School

University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

Indiana University School of Medicine

“We are excited to have these five schools partner with us on the challenging issues that surround workplace-based assessment data,” John V. Moore, EdD, Director, Assessment Data Initiatives said. “NBME’s strengths – data infrastructure and reporting as well as access to a national data set from standardized tests – combined with the wisdom, insights and experiences from the schools will make for an extremely fruitful Creative Community that has great potential to improve clinical assessment data.”

NBME is committed to finding new ways to advance medical education assessment and looks forward to collaborating with these medical schools on inventive approaches to workplace-based assessment.

