LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Nelson , Canada’s leading education and content provider, has been selected as winner of the “Digital Learning Platform of the Year” award in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation of Edwin , a digital learning ecosystem.

Designed for Grades 4-10 and recently expanded math resources to teach Grades 1-3, Edwin offers curriculum-linked supports and learning tools that allow students to explore, create, and collaborate in a virtual environment. Through a multi-modal approach, Edwin meets students where they are, catering to diverse learning styles and preferences.

Edwin’s curriculum-linked resources help educators with lesson planning, student assessment, and creative learning solutions. The rich library of resources is tied to provincial curriculums and the content supports core disciplines and contemporary topics. Educators can build relevant, engaging, and differentiated learning plans to support classroom equity. Multiple modes of content like text, audio, and video, enable students to demonstrate learning in ways that are right for them. Core subjects include Science, Math, Social Studies, and English/Language Arts.

“Edwin engages students and gets them excited to learn, giving them the confidence to follow their curiosity and take control of their learning. Engaged students are key to unlocking their full potential and driving positive outcomes. For students to be engaged, solutions need to speak to them in the same way as in every other aspect of their life,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Edwin transforms the classroom by improving student engagement and outcomes, as well as helping teachers save time on planning and focus more on teaching. Nelson brings the digital future into the future with Edwin.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“I knew there had to be a better way to deliver content to students, a more engaging and enticing way. Central to Edwin is student engagement, and with a collaborative approach, involving students and educators, we ensure that Edwin remains a powerful and relevant tool,” said Steve Brown, Nelson CEO. “Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for the ‘Digital Learning Platform of the Year’ award. If you can imagine Edwin being finished, then you have no imagination at all. Edwin will continue to iterate and improve as it moves from generation to generation to deliver world-class education to all students, regardless of socio-economic background or location.“

Additionally, Edwin Collections is a compilation of vetted learning resources organized by category and contains documents, web-links, and interactive activities. Educators can create, modify, and share their own collections on any topic to be used as a framework for self-directed learning or a teaching tool to organize resources. The Edwin library provides 100% core curriculum coverage and suits cross-curricular inquiry. The Edwin reader makes content accessible to all types of learners with built-in notes, highlighting, and integrated definitions. Self-check questions allow students to report their progress in real-time.

Edwin also includes integrated teacher supports such as embedded notes, solutions for student questions, and options for planning and assessment. A team of educators also helps students and teachers with goals, questions, and interactive experiences.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

About Nelson

For over a century, Nelson has worked in partnership with Canadian educators to develop quality resources that are tied to curricula and that meet provincial learning expectations. As Canada’s largest education content provider, Nelson dedicates its business efforts to the creation of quality, innovative solutions that empower learning success by supporting the needs of every student and educator. Visit nelson.com to learn more.

