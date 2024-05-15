Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company Receives Recognition of Novel Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Methods for Treating Brain and Central Nervous System Diseases

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, has received the Breakthrough Medical Technology Achievement Award from the California Investment Forum (CIF) for its innovations in medical technology related to the treatment of brain and central nervous system diseases.

The award was presented to NeOnc by California State Treasurer, Fiona Ma, at the 2024 CIF Innovation Awards ceremony held last Friday in Anaheim, California. The 2024 CIF Innovation Awards recognizes ‘groundbreaking companies for leading the charge towards an innovative future.’

NeOnc was selected from among the several leading companies from around the world and across multiple sectors who participated in the annual investment forum held last week. The California Investment Forum provides companies with direct access to a network of investors and partners dedicated to fostering innovative solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized by the CIF committee members,” stated NeOnc founder, CEO and chief science officer, Thomas Chen , M.D. Ph.D. “The award helps to bring important attention to our NEO™ drug development platform which has the potential to elevate the standard of care for primary brain tumors and other cancers that can spread to the brain.”

Dr. Chen was joined at the awards ceremony by NeOnc’s executive chairman, Amir Heshmatpour, CFO Keithly Garnett, and COO Patrick Walters. Earlier in the day, they presented to the conference NeOnc’s patented intranasal delivery system—a technology designed to allow therapeutics to bypass the blood-brain barrier via the olfactory or trigeminal nerves and thereby potentially enhancing treatment efficacy and ease of application.

Amir Heshmatpour commented: “We are thrilled that NeOnc Technologies has been recognized by Treasurer Ma and the distinguished guests of the California Investment Forum for our drug delivery technology.”

Secured under exclusive worldwide rights from the University of Southern California (USC), NeOnc’s intellectual property portfolio includes 135 U.S. and international patents issued and pending.

Dr. Chen is a widely respected neurosurgery professor and medical expert who was recognized last year for his achievements by the American Health Council with its Best in Medicine Award.

About California Investment Forum

The California Investment Forum is a premier event that brings together innovative companies for exposure and access to a network of potential investors and partners. For more information, visit californiainvestmentforum.org.

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings

NeOnc Technologies is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier.

The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. The company’s first three drug candidates are in Phase I and II clinical trials for malignant glioblastomas and meningiomas and advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonctech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Generally, such forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding our expectations or predictions or future financial or business performance or conditions and those statements that use forward-looking words such as “projected,” “expect,” “possibility” and “anticipate,” or similar expressions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results.

NeOnc Technologies Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NeOnc Company Contact:

Patrick Walters

Chief Operating Officer

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

NeOnc Investor Relations:

Ron Both

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact