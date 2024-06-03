Webinar Presenter Katherine Burdick, PhD

New York, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEW YORK — The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Neurocognitively-Defined Subtypes in Bipolar Disorder: A Path to More Personalized Treatments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET. The presenter, Katherine E. Burdick, PhD, is the Jonathan F. Borus, MD Distinguished Chair in Psychiatry and the Vice Chair for Research in Psychiatry at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She is the Director of the Mood and Psychosis Research Program at BWH and a Professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Burdick received the Colvin Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research from BBRF in 2021. The host, Jeffrey Borenstein, MD, is the President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds. Register today to hear their enlightening discussion on bipolar disorder.

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a mental illness that causes unusual shifts in a person’s mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration. These shifts can make it difficult to carry out day-to-day tasks. BD is a complex disease that varies notably in different patients, clinically, cognitively, and in terms of brain function. The reliance on traditional disease classifications (e.g., DSM categorical diagnoses) has yielded an incomplete understanding of the illness. To overcome this, we have applied empirical approaches to classify individuals along neurobiologically relevant dimensions into more homogenous subgroups. These novel subtypes can then be further characterized on the basis of behavioral and biological markers to identify modifiable risk factors that contribute to poor outcomes in people with BD. It is our hope that this approach will make possible a more personalized approach to treatment.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

