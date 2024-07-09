Seasoned professor shares strategies to improve literacy in adults in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kathleen Murphy began her work with adult learners as an undergraduate student at Clarion State College, and it didn’t take long for her to realize that adults, like children, need to be motivated to learn. After years of instructing children as a public school teacher, Murphy’s career has come full circle, as she taught a literacy training course for graduate and undergraduate students at her alma mater. But she wanted to do more. Her latest project, a guide to literacy for adult learners, offers reading and writing strategies to keep readers engaged and on task.

In “Experiences Working with Adult Learners,” Murphy draws from thirty years of teaching experience to unveil a collection of reading and writing strategies to help raise literacy levels among U.S. adults, which would create opportunities for career advancement for individuals and potentially improve the nation’s economic growth. Designed as a supplement to in-person instruction, the book also provides professional development in the field of continuing education, imparting valuable insights to other teachers. Whether in need of a motivational and educational tool or looking to improve one’s classroom experience, Murphy’s tried-and-true methodology is a unique approach to accelerating adult literacy.

Kathleen R. Murphy is an Emeritus Professor at Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion. With decades of teaching experience, she has taught reading and English classes in public school and has taught a range of reading courses from the Pre-K level through graduate. She holds two B.S. and an M.Ed. from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in elementary education, grades K – 8 with concentration areas in reading and language arts from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She served as president of the Seneca Reading Council and the Pennsylvania Reading Teacher Educators and reviewed accredited International Literacy Association graduate programs. When not working, she loves reading, walking and practicing yoga. She lives in western Pennsylvania.

