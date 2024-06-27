With a strong background in strategic partnerships and a history of success at Impact.com, Prevette will help guide New Engen’s growth in digital marketing

SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, announces the appointment of Henry Prevette as its Vice President of Business Development. In this newly established role, Prevette brings over a decade of experience in strategic partnerships, fulfilling a strategic fit that aligns with New Engen’s growth plans. The appointment builds on a long-standing tenure at impact.com, where he contributed heavily to the company’s emergence and growth as a recognized leader in the marketing technology sector.

“Henry’s expertise in forging unique, high-value partnerships and his track record of driving substantial business impact aligns perfectly with New Engen’s strategic goals,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “His deep understanding of the technology and agency landscapes makes him ideal for leading our partnership strategy. We are excited to have him on board and are confident that his leadership will contribute to our continued success.”

At impact.com, Prevette was instrumental in developing long-term relationships with agencies and major platforms such as Shopify Plus and BigCommerce, which helped drive revenue growth. Leadership shared that his experience building strategic partnership portfolios will be invaluable as New Engen continues to expand its reach.

Prevette expressed his enthusiasm about joining New Engen, highlighting the alignment of the company’s values with his own. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with an exceptional senior leadership team and to develop a highly productive and sophisticated partner strategy at New Engen, and ultimately contribute to the agency’s continued success.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales; is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company; an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency; and was also named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business list. New Engen recently joined forces with Acorn Influence and LT Partners, adding influencer and partner marketing to the agency’s capabilities. Learn more at www.newengen.com.

