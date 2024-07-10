Non-Profit Appoints Jim Palmer CEO and Backs Innovative Concept with $100 Million

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Local entrepreneur and philanthropist Ronald M. Simon, Chairman of RSI Holding LLC, announced today the establishment of RSI Dream Communities, a new 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating housing for local heroes. Simon also revealed that he has tapped Jim Palmer, the former CEO of Orange County Rescue Mission, to lead the company as President and CEO.

“We are on a mission to do something that has not yet been done,” said Simon, who serves as Founder and Chairman of RSI Dream Communities. “Our mission is to provide, without government funding, thousands of attractive and financially accessible homes for our local heroes, those professionals who contribute significantly to our community from nurses, firefighters, teachers, and public servants who too often find quality homes surrounding their place of work unaffordable. These professionals deserve to be able to live near work.”

The need for quality housing options for essential workers is further validated by esteemed Orange County leaders including Annette Walker, President of City of Hope of Orange County who states, “Orange County is facing a critical healthcare hiring challenge. The healthcare sector in Orange County is short by more than ten thousand needed healthcare workers. The lack of reasonably priced housing opportunities significantly affects the recruitment and retention of healthcare workers.”

With Palmer at the helm, RSI Dream Communities seeks to fulfill its vision of civic responsibility and collective empowerment, dedicated to crafting sustainable and inclusive living environments for those who serve the public good. The new company intends to remove barriers to development and ensure faster build times with $100 million in private seed money from The Simon Foundation for Education and Housing.

“Jim’s appointment as President and CEO of RSI Dream Communities reflects our commitment to pairing experienced community leadership with strategic business acumen,” continued Simon. “Jim is a knowledgeable community leader who will leverage our team’s extensive expertise, precision-built building processes, and seed funding to fulfill our mission of providing well-maintained, eco-friendly housing for our communities’ critical workers.”

Before being tapped to spearhead RSI Dream Communities, Palmer’s varied career included leading the establishment and growth of the Hurtt Family Health Clinic and overseeing the expansion of the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) clinics as CEO and Chairman. Most notably, Palmer served as President & CEO of the Orange County Rescue Mission for 31 years, overseeing its remarkable expansion and positioning the organization as a leading provider of social services in Orange County. Palmer accomplished all of this while not taking any government funds.

Palmer’s career includes many leadership roles across non-profit organizations, government agencies, healthcare institutions, and social service sectors, while his influence has resonated across diverse spheres. He served in the Bush and Obama White Houses as a Senate-confirmed appointment. His past involvement on over 30+ boards of directors and pivotal contributions to executive committees underscores his steadfast dedication to advancing the social good.

“I am deeply honored to join RSI Dream Communities and lead initiatives that will tangibly impact the lives of local heroes,” expressed Jim Palmer, President and CEO of RSI Dream Communities. “Together, we will pioneer innovative housing solutions that bolster community well-being and ensure that those who tirelessly serve our communities have access to safe and reasonably priced homes.”

RSI Dream Communities Chairman Ron Simon is the visionary business titan behind many entities, including RSI Holding LLC, RSI Equity Partners, Simon Scholars, which is serving more than 2,000 scholars, Simon Builders, RSI Home Products, and its many divisions. He is renowned for his strategic foresight and commitment to societal progress. With a keen eye for identifying emerging needs, Simon has led RSI to the forefront of innovative solutions, particularly in housing respected public sector workers. His leadership has propelled RSI’s growth and cemented its reputation as a catalyst for positive change in communities nationwide. Simon has authored the book “Tell Me Why I Can’t,” Winning my battle with China by making it in America. Through his steadfast dedication to serving others, Simon continues to shape RSI’s mission, ensuring that it remains aligned with the evolving needs of society.

Under Palmer’s stewardship, RSI Dream Communities will advance its vital mission of providing superior housing options for middle-income earners, allowing these valuable employees to live near where they work. RSI Dream Communities envisions driving economic revitalization and fostering community development so local businesses can attract and retain a strong, dedicated workforce.

About RSI Dream Communities

RSI Dream Communities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing solutions for employees serving healthcare, educational, municipal, human service institutions and local businesses. Our mission is to address the housing needs of middle-income earners, ensuring they have access to quality housing in communities near where they work. By leveraging a “Philanthropic Venture Capital” model, RSI Dream Communities accelerates workforce housing development, fostering economic stimulus and community development. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, RSI Dream Communities is dedicated to improving the lives of local heroes and strengthening communities across the nation, without the use of taxpayer and government funds. For more information, visit www.RSIDreamCommunities.org.

