Daniel Tristan – Norton Rose Fulbright Daniel Tristan – Norton Rose Fulbright

Houston, TX, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that corporate finance lawyer Daniel Tristan has rejoined its Houston office as a partner. He previously practiced at the firm from 2008-2017, earning a promotion to partner in 2015.

Dan is a corporate finance lawyer with a focus on the energy industry. He advises borrowers and financial institutions on domestic and international financing transactions, including working capital credit facilities, asset-based financings, acquisition financings, commercial paper programs and project finance. He also represents issuers in high-yield debt offerings and private placements.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“The firm has experienced significant growth in the US over the first half of this year, adding 17 highly regarded partners across a range of practices, sectors and locations. We know firsthand that Dan provides clients with first-rate service and innovative guidance, and I am pleased to welcome him back to Norton Rose Fulbright.”

Stephen Castro, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Finance, commented:

“Dan’s experience on the borrower side for energy-focused clients enhances the firm’s strong corporate finance practice. His addition also nicely complements our corporate and energy practices, which represent clients in sophisticated, industry-leading transactions.”

Dan, who joins the firm from A&O Shearman, said:

“It’s exciting to rejoin Norton Rose Fulbright and I am eager to collaborate with colleagues in the US and globally. My practice will benefit from the firm’s unmatched global platform, deep Texas roots and robust corporate capabilities, especially in the energy sector.”

Dan is the third partner to return to Norton Rose Fulbright in 2024, following insurance litigator Manuel Mungia, who rejoined the San Antonio office in January, and antitrust lawyer Neely Agin, who came back to the Washington, DC office in March as the firm’s US Head of Antitrust.

Licensed in Texas and New York, Dan received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley and his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachment

Daniel Tristan – Norton Rose Fulbright

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright [email protected]