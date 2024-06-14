CHICAGO, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In honor of Juneteenth, nuEra Cannabis is proud to announce its commitment to community support through a significant fundraising initiative. On June 19, nuEra will support economic development and growth by partnering with the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.

Supporting Economic Growth on Juneteenth

nuEra is thrilled to launch a fundraising initiative benefiting the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, an organization dedicated to fostering business development and economic opportunities in the South Shore community. This initiative will directly contribute to local businesses and community projects, enhancing the overall economic landscape of the area.

“Juneteenth is a day of reflection and celebration of progress,” said Jonah Rapino, Head of Communications at nuEra. “We are honored to support the South Shore Chamber of Commerce in their efforts to uplift and empower local businesses, contributing to the growth and prosperity of the community.”

Details on the Fundraiser

On June 19th, nuEra will donate 5% of net sales from all nuEra house brands and a group of black-owned cannabis brands to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. This initiative underscores nuEra’s commitment to supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the business community.

Brands participating in the include:

93 boyz

Umi Farms

Royale Tree

Future of Leaf

Galaxy

All The 1937 Group Brands: Bloom, Lobo, Old Pal, Canna Bella Lux

OURS: Organic Urban Revitalization Solutions

As well as nuEra’s house of brands:

nuEra

Interstate 420

Midweek Friday

Alchemy

The fundraiser will be active at all nuEra locations:

Chicago: 1308 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

East Peoria: 504 Riverside Dr, East Peoria, IL 61611

Champaign: 102 E Green St, Champaign, IL 61820

Urbana: 105 E University Ave, Urbana, IL 61801

Pekin: 3249 Court St, Pekin, IL 61554

Aurora: 1415 Corporate Blvd, Aurora, IL 60502

DeKalb: 818 W Lincoln Hwy Space 7, Dekalb, IL 60115

For more information on how you can support this initiative or to learn more about nuEra’s products, please visit nueracannabis.com.

About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is a premier vertically-integrated Illinois cannabis company – dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and personalized customer service to patients across the State. Winners of 2 High Times Cannabis Cups – nuEra is committed to advancing the accessibility and understanding of medicinal cannabis in Illinois. Visit www.nueracannabis.com to learn more.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to the economic development and empowerment of the South Shore community in Chicago. By fostering business growth, advocating for local businesses, and providing resources and support, the Chamber plays a pivotal role in enhancing the economic vitality and quality of life in the South Shore area. For more information, please visit the South Shore Chamber Website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dabd6691-dccd-4ae9-87de-4a0a7c724a47