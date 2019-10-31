Breaking News
NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Third-Quarter Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVIDIA will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended October 27, 2019.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its third-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.  

For further information, contact:    
Simona Jankowski   Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations   Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation   NVIDIA Corporation
[email protected]   [email protected] 

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

 

