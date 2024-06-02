Spectrum-X Adopted by Cloud Service Providers, GPU Cloud Providers and Enterprises; Broad System-Maker Support Extends NVIDIA Networking’s Reach to Every Market

NVIDIA Spectrum-X NVIDIA Spectrum-X, the world’s first Ethernet fabric built for AI.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COMPUTEX — NVIDIA today announced widespread adoption of the NVIDIA Spectrum™-X Ethernet networking platform as well as an accelerated product release schedule.

CoreWeave, GMO Internet Group, Lambda, Scaleway, STPX Global and Yotta are among the first AI cloud service providers embracing NVIDIA Spectrum-X to bring extreme networking performance to their AI infrastructures. Additionally, several NVIDIA partners have announced Spectrum-based products, including ASRock Rack, ASUS, GIGABYTE, Ingrasys, Inventec, Pegatron, QCT, Wistron and Wiwynn, which join Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro in incorporating the platform into their offerings.

“Rapid advancements in groundbreaking technologies like generative AI underscore the necessity for every business to prioritize networking innovation to gain a competitive edge,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of networking at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Spectrum-X revolutionizes Ethernet networking to let businesses fully harness the power of their AI infrastructures to transform their operations and their industries.”

Annual Release Cadence

Spectrum-X is the world’s first Ethernet fabric built for AI, accelerating generative AI network performance by 1.6x over traditional Ethernet fabrics.

To meet the industry’s strong demand for the performance Spectrum provides, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang today announced during his COMPUTEX keynote in Taiwan that NVIDIA plans to launch new Spectrum-X products every year, delivering increased bandwidth and ports and enhanced software feature sets and programmability to drive leading AI Ethernet networking performance.

Featuring the NVIDIA Spectrum SN5600 Ethernet switch and the NVIDIA BlueField® -3 SuperNIC , Spectrum-X is an end-to-end platform built with the performance and features required by generative AI clouds. Leveraging adaptive routing and congestion control for maximum bandwidth and noise isolation, it offers the highest-performance Ethernet networking for AI, providing predictable outcomes for thousands of simultaneous AI jobs at every scale.

Combined with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs , the platform enables advanced cloud multi-tenancy, GPU compute elasticity and zero-trust security. With it, cloud service providers can accelerate the development and deployment of AI solutions while improving their return on investment.

Learn more about NVIDIA Spectrum-X during Huang’s keynote address at COMPUTEX .

