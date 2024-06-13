OC Residents and Boaters Invited to Properly Dispose of Expired Marine Flares for Free

Orange County, California, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) announces a one-day collection event for boaters and residents to safely dispose of marine flares at no cost on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 592 Superior Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663. The disposal of expired flares is crucial to mitigate health and safety risks associated with their presence. OC residents and boat owners are encouraged to participate in this important public service initiative.

According to Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW), an estimated 174,000 outdated flares are generated each year by recreational vessels in California. With this large number of unneeded flares generated annually in California, there is a strong need for public education and awareness about proper disposal as well as good disposal options. Marine flares and signal devices are categorized as explosives, posing challenges in their proper disposal. Currently there are no permitted facilities in California that can accept, treat and/or dispose of non-military explosive waste streams.

OCWR welcomes boaters to utilize this limited special opportunity. Participants are invited to transport expired flares in their vehicle trunks. Upon arrival at the drive-through event, designated staff will efficiently collect items from vehicles and securely store them for disposal.

“I invite Orange County residents and boaters to help us keep our oceans clean, and safely dispose of your marine flares at our convenient drive-through event hosted by OC Waste & Recycling,” said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, Fifth District. “With 32 miles of coastline in the Fifth District, we must serve as excellent stewards of our coast to protect our oceans, vital marine ecosystems, and coastal way of life here in Orange County. I hope residents and boaters do their part and take advantage of this special opportunity to properly dispose of marine flares this month.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 592 Superior Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Accepted items: Residential boater marine flares and smoke signals from Orange County residents.

Unaccepted items: No military-grade flares or household waste will be accepted.

“We are excited to organize this free collection event, contributing to the safe removal of hazardous flares from boats and preventing their entry into landfills, having the expired and unspent flares disposed of properly,” stated Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling. “The disposal of marine flares often involves significant costs and regulatory hurdles. We are glad to offer this essential service to boaters across the County, to continue protecting public health and the environment.”

It’s important to note that only marine flares will be accepted at this disposal event. Items such as electronic flares, military-grade flares, and household hazardous waste such as paint, oil, e-waste, or batteries will not be accepted. For guidance on the proper disposal of household hazardous waste, visitors are encouraged to visit www.oclandfills.com/hazardous-waste. General recycling inquiries can be addressed at OCRecycleGuide.com.

The marine flare disposal event aligns with OCWR’s mission to ensure the safe and proper disposal of hazardous waste. Partner Dockwalkers, who are seasoned boating safety experts will be distributing complimentary boater kit coupons and flare discount coupons courtesy of The Coastal Commission. OC Healthcare Agency will also be present onsite to provide information on their free Bilge Pad Exchange program. For additional information, including resource recovery and waste disposal details, visit OCLandfills.com.

About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs by providing waste management services, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises, and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation’s premier solid waste disposal systems, three compost greeneries, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more by visiting the OCWR website at OCLandfills.com.

