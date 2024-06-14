ST. CHARLES, Mo., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OMNI Systems, the largest, privately owned label manufacturer in the U.S., announced the opening of its Print Center of Excellence in St. Charles. Located at 411 Fountain Lakes Blvd, the 64,000-sq-ft facility is actively hiring and expects to bring 50-100 new jobs to the greater St. Charles area in the next several years.

“We are pursuing long-term legacy growth in the next 5-7 years, and this expansion nearly quadruples our geographical footprint,” said Mike Murton, President and COO. “Being a privately held company with highly skilled employees provides us with unlimited growth potential, and St. Charles is the perfect location for OMNI to continue to grow.”

OMNI’s new Print Center of Excellence will focus production on custom printed labels for the consumer-packaged goods industry on a national scale. The renovated plant features expansive floor space, state-of-the-art labeling capabilities, and flexibility for future growth.

Since the acquisition of ITW Labels in April 2023, the plant has grown to three times its original size and features innovative solutions like Reverse Print Technology and an in-house plate-making department.

“Our inventory management solutions include 10-color UV & Flexo Digital Mark Andy Presses, and labels up to 20-inches-wide,” said Business Development Manager Dean Ketchum. “Our goal is to soon have three shifts up and running, which will allow us to continue our growth trajectory and meet the demands of our customers.”

The company held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony June 11, which was attended by Mayor Dan Borgmeyer and St. Charles Regional Chamber President and CEO Scott Tate. Mayor Borgmeyer presented Murton with keys to the city during the ceremony. Photos from the event can be found here.

