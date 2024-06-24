NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRISM MarketView, a leader within the financial markets and news community, announces the release of an article highlighting the precision diagnostics company, Oncocyte’s (Nasdaq: OCX) appointment of leading finance executive, Andrea James, as Chief Financial Officer. This strategic move comes at a pivotal time as Oncocyte prepares for significant commercial and regulatory milestones expected in 2024 and 2025.

Under the leadership of CEO Josh Riggs, Oncocyte is poised for a transformative period with its upcoming commercial launches. The company’s flagship products, the VitaGraft™ Kidney diagnostic test and its research use only (RUO) GraftAssure™ assay, are set to redefine transplant diagnostics globally. These products are now reaching academic transplant centers across the US, EU, and Asia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea as we approach the inflection point of commercial launch,” stated Josh Riggs, CEO of Oncocyte. “She has a proven track record of guiding financial strategy through multiple phases of growth, raising and stewarding capital, and building relationships with high quality institutional investors. Andrea is therefore an ideal CFO business partner to myself, the Board of Directors and the Oncocyte team.”

The company recently announced a significant commercialization partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories including a $3.5 million upfront investment, which underscores the commercial potential of Oncocyte’s diagnostic solutions.

Prior to joining Oncocyte, Ms. James played a crucial role at Axon Enterprise, Inc., where she was instrumental in growing the company’s market capitalization from $1 billion to over $20 billion. Her leadership in Axon’s corporate strategy significantly boosted the company’s profile among investors and helped secure substantial equity capital offerings.

“Oncocyte is a disruptive innovator in the field of molecular diagnostics that is on track for category leadership. The company enjoys a top-notch management team with extensive experience in this space,” Ms. James said in a company announcement. “I am delighted to join and look forward to helping to scale the company into a much larger, highly profitable enterprise over time, while also ensuring that the capital markets understand our exciting runway and global market opportunity.”

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, GraftAssure™ is a research use only blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

