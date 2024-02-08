CANTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 29th to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.organogenesis.com . The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries: ICR Westwicke Mike Piccinino, CFA [email protected] Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis [email protected]