PRINCETON, N.J., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Origin Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a proprietary patented high-energy plasma device that generates nitric oxide (“NO”) in the form of a plasma/NO stream and delivers it to targeted locations of the body, today announced that the Company’s abstract, titled: “NO: a Novel, Pathogen-Agnostic Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Wound Infections in the Warfighter,” has been accepted for presentation at 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS).

MHSRS, America’s foremost annual military-healthcare conference, is scheduled from 26-29 August 2024 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee, FL. The highly selective event, hosted by the U.S. Department of Defense, is the primary scientific meeting for warfighter healthcare concerns, including medical countermeasures, critical care treatment, and military infectious disease needs.

The abstract was accepted under the breakout session: Innovative Technologies and Devices for Treatment of Battlefield Wounds in Prolonged Care to Prevent Infection. The poster for this breakout session will be presented in Poster Session 3 on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 by Dr. Terry Treadwell, Vice President of the Wound and Lymphedema committee of the World Health Organization and the Company’s Chief Clinical Officer designate.

“We are pleased and honored to have had our abstract discussing our novel approach to treat wound infections using plasma energy/NO accepted for presentation at this year’s Military Health System Research Symposium,” commented Origin Life Science’s Deputy Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, Dr David Dantzker. “The abstract will highlight that our field-capable device can benefit the warfighter who is being treated for infected and uninfected wounds, is pathogen agnostic, avoids antibiotic resistance, and has other benefits that accelerate wound healing. On-going conflicts in Ukraine and Israel continue to demonstrate the importance of a solution like Origin’s high energy plasma device in treating battlefield wounds. We look forward to showcasing the specific results that highlight how our device significantly improves the healing of traumatic wounds that have resisted standard forms of care.”

Key aspects of the abstract, include:

Introduction: Nitric oxide (NO), produced by white blood cells and macrophages, is key to the body’s defense against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites.

Capability: Although active in vitro against these pathogens, NO has not before been useful in clinical treatments due to its short half-life and inability to penetrate tissue. A newly-developed, clinically-proven technology – in which NO is produced from room air in a stream of high-energy plasma – has shown promise in treating infected wounds without challenges associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR). In this form, NO has an increased half-life and the ability to penetrate tissue. The treatment is easy to give, non-invasive, and has a favorable safety profile. In >1,000 treatments given to patients with complex wounds in FDA trials, there were no device-related adverse effects.

Methods/Technical Approach: The plasma energy stream is delivered to the wound and surrounding tissue for between 5 and 10 minutes. The field-adaptable machine does not touch the patient, and only standard electrical power is needed to produce the plasma energy/NO.

Results: This device has been shown to significantly improves the healing of traumatic wounds that have resisted standard forms of care. (Examples will be presented)

Applicability to Medical Roles of Care: Plasma energy/NO kills organisms by mechanisms which prevent them from developing resistance. Since it is pathogen-agnostic, microbe-identification is not needed before treatment. Plasma energy enables the NO to penetrate the skin and tissue for >3 cm into the affected site. The stream is believed to increase microcirculation, stimulate hemostasis, promote tissue-regeneration and stem cell activation, and modulate the immune system. Its potential anti-inflammatory effect may be able to reduce edema and pain. The device’s mobility in its portable form and its ease of use are ideal in the field where resources are limited. Field-adapted versions have been deployed to the field and successfully treated patients. Early treatment can prevent wound infections, treat contaminated wounds, and accelerate healing, without concern for AMR. Where care is provided, the therapy will lead to infection control, faster wound healing, and control of pain and inflammation.

Impact to the Warfighter: This field-capable device has the potential to treat infected and uninfected wounds, is pathogen agnostic, avoids antibiotic resistance, and we believe has other benefits that accelerate wound healing.

Developmental Status: The technology is in use in clinical trials under FDA and independent IRBs.

