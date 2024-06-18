CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otus, a leading K-12 student data and assessment solution, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2024. This esteemed award honors businesses that excel in cultivating exceptional company cultures, whether operating in a physical or virtual environment. Otus’ inclusion in this list underscores its dedication to creating a supportive, enriching work atmosphere that promotes employee growth and collaboration.

Founded in 2016, Otus has empowered over 1 million students nationwide through its comprehensive platform. The all-in-one solution integrates traditional and standards-based grading, assessment, progress monitoring, and data-informed instruction, saving educators valuable time. Otus is distinguished by its team of former educators, including teachers and administrators, many of whom bring decades of K-12 teaching or administrative experience to the table.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the best workplaces,” said Chris Hull, Otus co-founder and president. “At Otus, we believe that a strong culture is the foundation of our success. This award reflects our commitment to creating an environment where our team members can thrive both personally and professionally.”

Despite being a fully remote company, Otus prioritizes fostering a close-knit culture through regular in-person meetings and engaging virtual events. Open dialogue is encouraged during company-wide virtual gatherings, ensuring that every team member feels that their voice is heard and they feel they are part of the community.

“What I love most about working at Otus is the collaborative environment,” said Kendell Hunter, a former educator and current product marketing manager at Otus. “Everyone here is eager to learn from one another, and our leadership truly encourages and fosters this growth. It’s inspiring to be part of a team where knowledge and experiences are shared so openly and where we all support each other’s professional development.”

The Inc. Best Workplaces Award recipients are determined through the Quantum Workplace Best Places to Work survey, which assesses employee satisfaction and benefits. Otus’s achievement in this ranking reflects the company’s commitment to fostering a workplace where people love to work and grow professionally.

By employing experienced former educators and incorporating valuable user feedback into product development, Otus has successfully created a platform that simplifies K-12 student data management and provides meaningful insights for educators, administrators, and families. The Inc. Best Workplaces Award serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to revolutionizing education while nurturing a workplace that encourages growth and empowers employees.

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at otus.com.

