NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outbrain, a leading technology platform that drives business results by engaging people across the open internet, today announced the appointment of Greg Archibald as General Manager & Senior Vice President of Sales for the United States. In this role, Archibald will oversee all agency and brand demand functions in the US, with a focus on driving revenue, adoption, and retention of Outbrain’s high-impact performance advertising solutions, including the open internet branding platform, Onyx by Outbrain.

Archibald brings over two decades of experience leading high-performing sales teams for companies including Criteo, Yahoo, and InMobi. His strategic mindset, customer-centric approach, and proven track record make him well-positioned to expand Outbrain’s presence across the US marketplace.

“Greg’s wealth of expertise in AdTech, proven sales leadership at scale, and commitment to customer success will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow our footprint and expand our performance and brand building offerings for enterprise and DTC brands,” said David Kostman, CEO of Outbrain.

“We’re thrilled to have him spearheading our US sales efforts as we push the boundaries of how the Open Internet enables brand advertisers to deliver real outcomes across the funnel,” said Alexander Erlmeier, Chief Revenue Officer of Outbrain.

Prior to joining Outbrain, Archibald served as Senior Vice President of Americas Media for InMobi, where he led revenue operations for the region. He previously spent over three years at Criteo as Executive Vice President for the Americas, developing and executing growth strategies that significantly increased market share and revenue.

“Outbrain is renowned for delivering innovative solutions that connect leading brands with engaged audiences across the open internet,” said Archibald. “I’m excited to join this talented team and leverage my experience to deliver measurable outcomes and authentic brand experiences for our customers through innovative solutions, including Onyx by Outbrain.”

Outside of work, Archibald is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of sales leaders. He began his career as a U.S. Navy pilot, serving for over nine years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading technology platform that drives business results by engaging people across the open internet. Outbrain predicts moments of engagement to drive measurable outcomes for advertisers and publishers using AI and machine learning across more than 8,000 online properties globally. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in Israel and across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. To learn more, visit www.outbrain.com

