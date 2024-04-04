Two-year award to adapt OverDrive all-terrain autonomous vehicle technology for the Ground Vehicle’s Autonomous Pathways (GVAP) program

SEATTLE, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overland AI , innovators in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics for autonomous navigation and transportation, today announced the startup has received a prototype Other Transaction (OT) agreement from the U.S. Army and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The 24-month award calls for Overland AI to join the Ground Vehicle Autonomous Pathways (GVAP) program to develop a prototype autonomy stack for the U.S. Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV).

Experts from the U.S. Army and DIU selected Overland AI, along with Anduril Industries and Palantir Technologies, to begin prototyping for the Robotic Combat Vehicle’s Software Pathways line of effort. While the other contractors will focus on developing systems integration software, Overland AI will adapt its proven OverDrive solution to prototype autonomous vehicles capable of traversing complex terrain in contested areas without GPS support. This adds to the impressive portfolio of existing users of OverDrive, including the United States Marine Corps and DARPA.

“This award will allow us to refine our industry-leading off-road autonomous navigation system to power self-driven vehicles capable of navigating the most complex rigorous terrain,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and CEO of Overland AI. “Our mission is to eliminate risk to humans by using robot-controlled vehicles for high-risk situations. There is no reason to risk a soldier’s life when a robot can do the job just as well.”

The GVAP project seeks to leverage commercial technology to advance the adoption of autonomous vehicles for the Army, extend the reach of Army formations, and reduce the risk to soldiers conducting high-risk operations.

About Overland AI

Overland AI is the world’s leading innovator in off-road autonomous systems development, applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to solve some of the biggest challenges in robotics and autonomous navigation. Overland AI boasts a diverse team of deep tech veterans from Google, NVIDIA, and Apple; self-driving team leads from Waymo, Aurora Innovation, Embark Trucks, and Argo AI; and software engineers who have worked on mission critical solutions for the most challenging environments at SpaceX, RTX, and the U.S. Army. Overland AI delivers state-of-the-art robotics and autonomous vehicles for any terrain and any conditions.

For more information, visit www.overland.ai .

