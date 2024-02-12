Management to host conference call at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), a leading operator of regional safari parks in the U.S., today announced it will conduct a conference call to review the financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The Company will issue a press release reporting first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Conference Call Details

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 270-2148 or (412) 902-6510 (international), or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://animalsafari.com/investor-relations or at https://app.webinar.net/YLvXWMqWMD8.

A replay of the call will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9254375, through February 20, 2024, or by visiting https://animalsafari.com/investor-relations for the next 90 days.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks – the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, as well as the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2023, is available on the Company’s website, http://www.animalsafari.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Lisa Brady,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(706) 663-8744